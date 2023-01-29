Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
cbs4indy.com
St. Elmo Steak House lands in top 10 of OpenTable’s Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Romance is on the menu at Indianapolis’ quintessential steakhouse. St. Elmo Steak House was among the top ten most rated eateries in OpenTable’s Most Romantic Restaurants list for 2023. The restaurant booking site analyzed over 13 million reviews to pinpoint the spots that diners said...
Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon
AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
16-foot wide pothole causing trouble for business owners in east side Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A pothole that is 16 feet wide and nearly one foot deep is causing a stir on Forest Avenue. It is one of more than 2,500 pothole complaints The Department of Public Works has received in the first 31 days of the year. “This has been a continuous problem for several years,” said […]
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House
A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
1. Briergate - Indianapolis. If you are looking for an affordable one-bedroom apartment in the city, Briergate has units available starting at $635 a month. Furthermore, residents enjoy partially paid utilities like water, heat, trash removal, and sewer.
WISH-TV
Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors. Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.
cbs4indy.com
Zoobilation tickets sold out for 2023 event
INDIANAPOLIS — Zoobilation is almost here–and tickets are already gone. Tickets for the Indianapolis Zoo’s largest annual fundraising event went on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. They sold out in less than 30 minutes. You can learn more about the event here. The June...
tourcounsel.com
Clay Terrace | Shopping mall in Carmel, Indiana
Clay Terrace is a community lifestyle center in Carmel, Indiana. Opened in 2004, it is managed by Washington Prime Group. Clay Terrace opened in 2004. It, Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne, and Metropolis in Plainfield were the first three lifestyle centers in Indiana.[2] Among the first stores announced for it were Dick's Sporting Goods, Wild Oats Market and DSW. Aeropostale closed January 27, 2015, making the Clay Terrace location the only one in central Indiana to close. Delia's, New York & co., Paradise Bakery, and the Children's Place all closed around the same time.
cbs4indy.com
January wrap-up, looking ahead to February
January wrapped up with an average temperature of 37.1° making January 2023 the 9th warmest on record. Indianapolis picked up just shy of 4" of rainfall, totaling 3.97". That's 0.85" above normal for the month of January! cbs4indy.com/weather. January wrap-up, looking ahead to February. January wrapped up with an...
I-465 bridge over South Meridian Street deemed safe after damaged by truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A major Interstate 465 bridge on the south side of Indianapolis was hit by a truck and damaged during Monday morning's rush hour. The truck was southbound on Meridian Street as it passed under I-465 and scraped the steel support beams. As the truck emerged from under the bridge, it tore the southernmost beam under the eastbound bridge shoulder.
Fox 59
cbs4indy.com
Chris forecasts a warm up
Highs will be in the 40s Thursday before colder air arrives Friday. Highs will be in the 40s Thursday before colder air arrives Friday. Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health …. Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services at local health departments. Amid...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
cbs4indy.com
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
cbs4indy.com
Chris forecasts a cold open to February
Expect a cold Wednesday with a slight warm up for Thursday. Expect a cold Wednesday with a slight warm up for Thursday. Indiana lawmakers advance bill to expand public health …. Indiana lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to provide new services at local health departments. Amid ongoing recovery,...
Interested in becoming a nurse? Check out this event Wednesday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana needs more nurses, and two organizations have partnered to help fill the need in Hoosier hospitals. Ascension St. Vincent and Marian University are bringing back the "Come Explore Nursing" event Wednesday, Feb. 1 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The free,...
Woman, dog die in house fire on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was killed in a house fire that also killed a dog on the east side of Indianapolis. First responders rushed to a home at the corner of N. Irvington and E. 13th Street just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters removed one 60-year-old woman from the home. She was rushed to a […]
wrtv.com
Hamilton County's first cat café opens in Fishers
FISHERS — There's now a purrfect way to spend some time in Fishers. The Smitten Kitten Cat Café allows visitors to enjoy food and drinks from local businesses while playing with cats from the Humane Society for Hamilton County. Those who meet the cats can apply to adopt...
