Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy RetailerCeebla CuudLos Angeles, CA
February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For The Southwestern United States ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
One Killed, Two Critically Injured In Deadly 3-Car Crash Near Downtown LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Golden Valley boys’ soccer qualifies for postseason
Grizzlies top West Ranch, 2-0, in final regular season contest. For the second straight season, Golden Valley boys’ soccer is headed to the postseason, and just like last season, the Grizzlies did it by defeating West Ranch, winning 2-0 at home on Tuesday to finish fourth in the Foothill League.
signalscv.com
Remembrance Day held for Valencia football player
On a cold and windy Sunday morning in Acton, a small group gathered on the outdoor patio of the Vincent Hill Station Restaurant and Saloon to remember 17-year-old Pedro “Javi” Roman. Roman, a Valencia High School running back, fought leukemia for two years until his life was cut...
signalscv.com
Studio, home builder making plans to demolish Saugus Speedway
It appears the Saugus Speedway, a Santa Clarita Valley fixture since the 1920s, may face its final checkered flag, if a pair of developers get their way. Shadowbox, an international studio with “very ambitious” plans underway for Placerita Canyon, is looking to partner with home builder Integral on an auxiliary project that would use 35 acres of the historic property, which last hosted racing in 1995 and is now home to the twice-weekly Santa Clarita Swap Meet.
signalscv.com
One fatality, three transports in I-5 traffic collision Tuesday morning
A solo traffic collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 in Castaic resulted in one fatality and three injuries, according to California Highway Patrol officials. Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall office, said one occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threating injuries, and a good Samaritan and a CHP officer attempted life-saving measures. The occupant was pronounced deceased on the scene, he added.
signalscv.com
Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes...
signalscv.com
Dr. Gene Dorio | Seniors Suffering with Gas Rates
The cost of natural gas has increased markedly, and fingers point in many directions. Santa Claritans have received bills from Southern California Gas Co. far beyond their usual monthly fees, and this has especially affected older adults on fixed incomes. As a geriatric house call doctor, my duty is to...
signalscv.com
Two vehicle collision results in injuries, damage
A two-vehicle collision on Sunday night resulted in an arrest and two individuals being transported to a nearby hospital, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol, though the exact details are still under investigation. According to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, personnel received a...
signalscv.com
Reseda resident arrested in Canyon Country on suspicion of multiple felony charges
A 21-year-old Reseda resident was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, resisting an officer and battery on Saturday in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3:15 p.m. deputies received a call in...
signalscv.com
Natural gas prices expected to drop this month, state to examine price increase
Santa Clarita Valley residents may be able to worry less about their utility bills going into February as the Southern California Gas Co. announced market prices for natural gas dropped, resulting in a 68% decrease for residential and small businesses when compared to the prices seen in January. SoCalGas estimates...
signalscv.com
County upholds appeal, denies proposed Stevenson Ranch cell tower
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to uphold an appeal by Stevenson Ranch residents and deny a proposed 75-foot wireless communications tower after residents spoke against the project during a scheduled public hearing. “I voted to oppose this cell tower project in response to the concerns...
signalscv.com
Local Japanese restaurant burglarized, vandalized
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for suspects connected to a burglary at Gyu Kaku, a Japanese restaurant located on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia, that occurred on Friday night. The suspects smashed the windows of the establishment, before ransacking it and...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Mother and son arrested after assaulting each other
A mother and son were arrested on suspicion of elder abuse and battery after physical assaults by both parties on Monday in Newhall, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service...
signalscv.com
City begins budget talks amid economic uncertainty
Lingering concerns about the retail market, the cost of public safety and the purchase of William S. Hart Park were among the topics of discussion during Monday’s Budget Committee meeting at Santa Clarita City Hall. The gathering gave the committee, which consists of Mayor Jason Gibbs and Councilman Bill...
Comments / 0