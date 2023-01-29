The Oregon Ducks Sent Payton Pritchard the Wrong Shoes

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard explained what happened to his Oregon Ducks player-exclusive shoes.

Payton Pritchard is an Oregon Ducks legend. Before the Boston Celtics selected Pritchard with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the undersized guard tore up the NCAA.

During his four-year collegiate career, Pritchard won numerous prestigious individual awards and helped get the Ducks back to the Final Four. So that begs the question, why hasn't Pritchard worn many player-exclusive colorways of Nike basketball shoes?

Thanks to the Point Forward podcast, we know the answer. Co-hosts Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner asked Pritchard why Oregon doesn't send him shoes for NBA games.

Pritchard said, "They do. They got to get a little bit better. All the coaches I was there with left." Then the story took a hilarious yet sad turn for the former consensus All-American.

"I didn't want to say this," hesitated Pritchard. "I was actually hot at them this year. They sent me some shoes, and they've been taking care of me. They sent me the wrong size - two sizes too small. I get like twelves? It's weird to me. I was kind of hot."

Any sneakerhead who has ever received the wrong shoes can attest to Pritchard's annoyance with the situation. However, few people know what it feels like to receive player-exclusive colorways from Nike's flagship school.

A detailed look at Payton Pritchard's shoes. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In December, the Oregon men's and women's basketball teams shared pictures of all the special colorways designed specifically for their team members. The colors and details on the shoes were breathtaking.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker has played in multiple Oregon-themed Air Jordans this season. Additionally, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has worn two different Oregon-themed colorways of his 15th signature shoe this season.

Let's hope Pritchard gets a new shipment of shoes soon since he actually attended Oregon, unlike Tucker and Durant. Thanks to the Point Forward podcast for always asking the right questions and Pritchard got giving honest answers. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Look : Jayson Tatum wears 'Lemonade' Air Jordan 37 Low

News : Paul George's sneaker line is reportedly over

Deals : Nike discounts Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes