ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregon Ducks Sent Payton Pritchard the Wrong Shoes

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
FanNation Kicks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTLAC_0kUstf1X00

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard explained what happened to his Oregon Ducks player-exclusive shoes.

Payton Pritchard is an Oregon Ducks legend. Before the Boston Celtics selected Pritchard with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the undersized guard tore up the NCAA.

During his four-year collegiate career, Pritchard won numerous prestigious individual awards and helped get the Ducks back to the Final Four. So that begs the question, why hasn't Pritchard worn many player-exclusive colorways of Nike basketball shoes?

Thanks to the Point Forward podcast, we know the answer. Co-hosts Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner asked Pritchard why Oregon doesn't send him shoes for NBA games.

Pritchard said, "They do. They got to get a little bit better. All the coaches I was there with left." Then the story took a hilarious yet sad turn for the former consensus All-American.

"I didn't want to say this," hesitated Pritchard. "I was actually hot at them this year. They sent me some shoes, and they've been taking care of me. They sent me the wrong size - two sizes too small. I get like twelves? It's weird to me. I was kind of hot."

Any sneakerhead who has ever received the wrong shoes can attest to Pritchard's annoyance with the situation. However, few people know what it feels like to receive player-exclusive colorways from Nike's flagship school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oaJ9_0kUstf1X00
A detailed look at Payton Pritchard's shoes.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

In December, the Oregon men's and women's basketball teams shared pictures of all the special colorways designed specifically for their team members. The colors and details on the shoes were breathtaking.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker has played in multiple Oregon-themed Air Jordans this season. Additionally, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has worn two different Oregon-themed colorways of his 15th signature shoe this season.

Let's hope Pritchard gets a new shipment of shoes soon since he actually attended Oregon, unlike Tucker and Durant. Thanks to the Point Forward podcast for always asking the right questions and Pritchard got giving honest answers. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for news, analysis, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Look : Jayson Tatum wears 'Lemonade' Air Jordan 37 Low

News : Paul George's sneaker line is reportedly over

Deals : Nike discounts Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team?

The Boston Celtics have been all biscuits and gravy over the last year or so, but one player on their roster may soon be looking to dip. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard appeared this week on Andre Iguodala’s “Point Forward” podcast and made some comments hinting at a possible departure from the team. “Obviously after I’m... The post Notable Celtics player hinting at leaving team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
FanNation Kicks

FanNation Kicks

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
546
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FanNation Kicks provides the latest coverage in the world of sneakers.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/sneakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy