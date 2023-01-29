ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

NBA Draft Roundup: George, Walker Earn Wins with Big Performances

By Draft Digest Staff
 4 days ago

Saturday featured a loaded slate of college basketball games, many of which featured high-level draft prospects hoping to see their stock soar as we inch closer to the 2023 NBA Draft.

Here were some of the performances from the early slate of Saturday’s games:

Keyonte George, Baylor

Keyonte George scored 24 points on Saturday, but more importantly looked like one of the best players on a court loaded with draft prospects.

George shot 8-for-20, knocking down two of his five 3-point attempts and adding three rebounds and assists apiece.

Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh, two Arkansas’ five-star freshman, added just 11 points combined. Potential first round pick Ricky Council IV added 25 points on over 50 percent shooting, however.

Jarace Walker, Houston

Walker showed off his premier mid-range game on Saturday, helping the third-ranked Cougars down Cincinnati, 75-69.

Walker poured on 25 points, severn rebounds two assists and two blocks, shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Houston point guard Marcus Sasser had a slow shooting day, hitting just three of his nine attempts for nine points.

The Blue Devils

Duke has multiple players who will be up for grabs on draft night, and all played well in the team’s 86-43 win over Georgia Tech.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski led the way with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Dereck Lively, who’s seen a tumultuous start to his college career, added a solid nine points, ten boards, two assists, one steal and three blocks.

Tyrese Proctor added seven points and eight assists with no turnovers.

