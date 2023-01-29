ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Substitute Teacher Had Students Fight in Class While He Recorded: Police

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty

A substitute middle school teacher in Idaho was arrested after he allegedly encouraged several students to fight in his class while he recorded it, according to police. While teacher Ettson Arreola was there, two separate fights broke out, one between two boys and one between two girls, with police finding video on social media. Arreola had told the students to fight for 10 seconds as he timed it, according to police. The superintendent of the Caldwell School District has disavowed Arreola’s actions, and restrictions are in place to prevent him from contacting any students. “The video is appalling, disturbing and unimaginable,” Caldwell Chief of Police Rex Ingram said in a news release. “This man was entrusted by his community to keep our children safe and provide academic education but he chose to facilitate a fight club in his classroom.” Arreola has been charged with four counts of injury to a child, one count of inciting a riot and four counts of violation of juvenile corrections act, encouraging a minor to fight.

