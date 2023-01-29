ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur

Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

New semi-pro basketball team hits the Good Life City

ALBANY, GA – The Good Life City catchphrase in Albany was so good, it had to have a semi-pro basketball team named after it. Meet the Albany Good Life, a team that was rebranded in October last year after it was originally disbanded over 10 years ago. But with a new idea and vision to keep the team around for good, PR director, Yaz Johnson, and others pitched the team team to the Albany commission to let them know this group is here to stay.
ALBANY, GA
riverbendnews.org

Hamilton County acknowledges FAMU students

To celebrate and support FAMU students of Hamilton and Suwannee Counties, and assure them that their commitment to higher education is valuable in the eyes of their home community, the Hamilton and Suwannee Counties Alumni Association hosted a FAMU End of the Year celebration on Dec. 31, 2022, at John Hale Park in Live Oak. Nineteen students in attendance are currently attending FAMU, and three were 2022 FAMU graduates. This event allowed students to meet, greet, network and receive information. Those interested in joining the FAMU Alumni Chapter, making a donation or becoming a sponsor should contact Jeannette L. (Owens) Davis at jdavisfamu@gmail.com. It is not required to be a graduate of FAMU to become a member. “We are proud of our students for Creating a Cultivation for Education,” Davis stated.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

From Boys to Men: Lee County Basketball Coach Gifts his Players a Black Suit

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -. “I feel prideful, very prideful, I feel confident when I wear the suit”. If you ask DJ Taylor how he feels when he wears the suit, he’ll tell you that. Coach Davis felt it on his heart to provide each of his players with a black fitted suit. He says he wanted his players to experience what he felt when he was a young boy.
LEE COUNTY, GA
tourcounsel.com

Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia

Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
ALBANY, GA
nwestiowa.com

Two Florida men arrested for marijuana

INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
INWOOD, IA
WCJB

Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago. A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
OCILLA, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany man arrested on gun charges

ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy