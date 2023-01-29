Read full article on original website
Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur
Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
Florida Lands Former Marshall Commit Layne Swafford As PWO
Former Marshall edge rusher commitment Layne Swafford has flipped to Florida as a preferred walk-on.
HBCU Coach Apologizes for Offer to QB Who Sang Racial Slur
HBCU program Albany State football coach Quinn Gray has pulled his former offer for quarterback Marcus Stokes and offered a public apology. Stokes was originally a pledge to Florida until a video of him singing song lyrics that contained the N-word went public. Florida pulled its offer at the time ...
wuft.org
The ground of their practice field is too hard for tackling. The Hawthorne Hornets won the state football championship anyway
An Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson says facilities county-wide will soon be reviewed. Hawthorne Middle/High didn’t wait on upgrades to win. Above: Listen to an audio version of this story, which aired on WUFT-FM. Their facilities are some of the oldest in the county. They don’t have the newest...
southgatv.com
New semi-pro basketball team hits the Good Life City
ALBANY, GA – The Good Life City catchphrase in Albany was so good, it had to have a semi-pro basketball team named after it. Meet the Albany Good Life, a team that was rebranded in October last year after it was originally disbanded over 10 years ago. But with a new idea and vision to keep the team around for good, PR director, Yaz Johnson, and others pitched the team team to the Albany commission to let them know this group is here to stay.
riverbendnews.org
Hamilton County acknowledges FAMU students
To celebrate and support FAMU students of Hamilton and Suwannee Counties, and assure them that their commitment to higher education is valuable in the eyes of their home community, the Hamilton and Suwannee Counties Alumni Association hosted a FAMU End of the Year celebration on Dec. 31, 2022, at John Hale Park in Live Oak. Nineteen students in attendance are currently attending FAMU, and three were 2022 FAMU graduates. This event allowed students to meet, greet, network and receive information. Those interested in joining the FAMU Alumni Chapter, making a donation or becoming a sponsor should contact Jeannette L. (Owens) Davis at jdavisfamu@gmail.com. It is not required to be a graduate of FAMU to become a member. “We are proud of our students for Creating a Cultivation for Education,” Davis stated.
WALB 10
Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
Albany State University student’s design featured in Target stores
ALBANY — Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide. “The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition...
wuft.org
The University of Florida holds the remains of thousands of Native American ancestors – the 11th largest holding in the U.S.
Some tribal leaders say the university’s efforts to return them should serve as a model. Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. (Katie Hyson/WUFT News) In the University of Florida’s Museum of Natural History collections, along with wooly mammoth bones and megalodon teeth, sit...
WALB 10
From Boys to Men: Lee County Basketball Coach Gifts his Players a Black Suit
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -. “I feel prideful, very prideful, I feel confident when I wear the suit”. If you ask DJ Taylor how he feels when he wears the suit, he’ll tell you that. Coach Davis felt it on his heart to provide each of his players with a black fitted suit. He says he wanted his players to experience what he felt when he was a young boy.
Republicans Watson, Cannon win Georgia special election contests
Special elections for two districts in the Georgia General Assembly will be contested Tuesday in southwest Georgia counties.
tourcounsel.com
Albany Mall | Shopping mall in Georgia
Albany Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Albany, Georgia. Opened in 1976, it features Belk, JCPenney, Dillard's, Old Navy, and Books-A-Million as its anchor stores. It is managed by Aronov Realty.
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
WALB 10
Black History Month events across Southwest Georiga
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black History Month is all of February and Albany and the surrounding areas have several events planned to celebrate the month. Date and Time: Feb. 2 at 4:30 p.m. Location: Pebble Hill Plantation. Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will be holding a ribbon cutting and exhibit...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Committee assignments for the Dougherty County Commission announced
ALBANY — The legality of county money being spent on a Black History Month concert was among the topics of a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting during which Chairman Lorenzo Heard announced his committee appointments for 2023. Frank Wilson, the former executive director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute,...
WCJB
Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago. A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.
WCJB
First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
WALB 10
Video draws ire following investigation into Ocilla daycare
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The owner of an Irwin County daycare is defending his daughter, who is accused of abusing a child at the Play to Learn daycare in Ocilla. Video recorded by the daycare is being interpreted differently by the business and by the mother of a newborn whose child was under her care.
Albany man arrested on gun charges
ALBANY – A southwest Georgia resident with a violent criminal history including convictions for aggravated assault and gang participation has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm. Omar Malik Miller, 35, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Leslie...
