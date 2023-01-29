To celebrate and support FAMU students of Hamilton and Suwannee Counties, and assure them that their commitment to higher education is valuable in the eyes of their home community, the Hamilton and Suwannee Counties Alumni Association hosted a FAMU End of the Year celebration on Dec. 31, 2022, at John Hale Park in Live Oak. Nineteen students in attendance are currently attending FAMU, and three were 2022 FAMU graduates. This event allowed students to meet, greet, network and receive information. Those interested in joining the FAMU Alumni Chapter, making a donation or becoming a sponsor should contact Jeannette L. (Owens) Davis at jdavisfamu@gmail.com. It is not required to be a graduate of FAMU to become a member. “We are proud of our students for Creating a Cultivation for Education,” Davis stated.

