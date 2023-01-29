ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Floridians Grow Hungry as they Struggle to Afford Groceries

Many Floridians are experiencing symptoms of food insecurity, even those employed with median or higher household incomes, according to a new poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month. Forty-one percent of adults reported one or more symptoms of food insecurity in the last year. Parents and Floridians who...
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida

Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
Florida is a disgrace when it comes to paying workers

I totally agree Florida needs affordable housing. What Florida really needs is to pay employees much more money. Florida is a disgrace. Moved here two years ago from Delaware and I see all jobs making half of what we earned. Ridiculous. Lynne Shifren. Village of Bradford.
Will Florida’s New Property Insurance Law Benefit Customers?

Climate disasters are taking an economic toll all over Florida and the United States. In the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting the west coast of Florida in September and Hurricane Nicole striking the east coast only six weeks later, insurance companies in Florida have seen themselves faced with huge payouts -- some, to the point of financial instability.
Asi-Yahola and the Second Seminole War

Today (30 January) marks the 185th anniversary of the death of Asi-Yahola, leader of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Asi-Yahola (Anglicized to Osceola) is a fascinating figure with a complex biography. His name was Billy Powell when he was born in 1804 in Alabama—at that time, part of the Mississippi Territory. He and his mother were members of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, but after the Creek Wars of 1813-1814, they fled to Florida, where they became members of the Seminole Tribe. When he reached adulthood, he was given the name Asi-Yahola. He is best known as a commander of the Seminoles during what is now called the Second Seminole War.
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
