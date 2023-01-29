Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Floridians Grow Hungry as they Struggle to Afford Groceries
Many Floridians are experiencing symptoms of food insecurity, even those employed with median or higher household incomes, according to a new poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month. Forty-one percent of adults reported one or more symptoms of food insecurity in the last year. Parents and Floridians who...
click orlando
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
WESH
Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who volunteered for charity organizations in Central Florida is accused of molesting two girls. Gregory Somers, 41, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Due to his position working...
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
floridapolitics.com
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida
Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
ABC Action News
Pete Buttigieg announces $67 million in funding for Florida roads to tackle traffic fatalities
Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections through funding that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Florida will receive $67 million of that funding to improve roads. The competitive...
Wilton Simpson Announces $2.6 Million for Landowners for Protecting Florida Land Program
Last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced that $2.6 million is now available to landowners through the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program. The program offers landowners incentive payments to help increase the acreage of healthy forests in Florida. “We are proud...
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
Ron DeSantis Unveils Plan to Reduce Crime in Florida
FloridaGovernor Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his legislative proposal “to maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record low crime rate.”. DeSantis announced the proposal in Miami and his office insisted it will help further reduce crime.
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
Orlando has some of the most overpriced homes in the country, report says
Experts say two local cities have some of the most overpriced homes in the country and those people hoping for a dramatic drop in prices, may be out of luck.
villages-news.com
Florida is a disgrace when it comes to paying workers
I totally agree Florida needs affordable housing. What Florida really needs is to pay employees much more money. Florida is a disgrace. Moved here two years ago from Delaware and I see all jobs making half of what we earned. Ridiculous. Lynne Shifren. Village of Bradford.
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
islandernews.com
Will Florida’s New Property Insurance Law Benefit Customers?
Climate disasters are taking an economic toll all over Florida and the United States. In the wake of Hurricane Ian hitting the west coast of Florida in September and Hurricane Nicole striking the east coast only six weeks later, insurance companies in Florida have seen themselves faced with huge payouts -- some, to the point of financial instability.
masshist.org
Asi-Yahola and the Second Seminole War
Today (30 January) marks the 185th anniversary of the death of Asi-Yahola, leader of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Asi-Yahola (Anglicized to Osceola) is a fascinating figure with a complex biography. His name was Billy Powell when he was born in 1804 in Alabama—at that time, part of the Mississippi Territory. He and his mother were members of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, but after the Creek Wars of 1813-1814, they fled to Florida, where they became members of the Seminole Tribe. When he reached adulthood, he was given the name Asi-Yahola. He is best known as a commander of the Seminoles during what is now called the Second Seminole War.
New Report Looks at Why Florida Voters Are Approving Proposed Tax Increases
This week, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released “Florida Voters Continue to Say Yes to Proposed Tax Increases,” a briefing examining the trend of Florida voters approving tax increases at the local level. This report builds on FTW’s February 2021 analysis, “A Decade of Self-Taxing,” which found that Floridians increased...
fox13news.com
Florida ranks as second most-expensive state to buy a dozen of eggs
TAMPA, Fla. - Right now in Florida, egg prices have customers shelling out more than usual, cracking open some big problems for the average consumer. "Every time I go to buy it, it was much higher than it used to be," one shopper said. Among the cheapest eggs we found...
Florida AG Moody Joins Other Republicans In Seeking Crackdown On Contraband Cell Phones
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joins a slew of red state prosecutors in asking Congress to squelch outlaws from having outlaw cellphones while behind bars. As reported by Florida Daily on Monday, the Sunshine State’s Republican AG advocates that Congress allow states the authority to
WCJB
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
