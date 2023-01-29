ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dre Davis scores 15 off the bench, Seton Hall beats Butler 70-49

By Dave Griffiths, Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dre Davis scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Seton Hall past Butler 70-49 on Saturday night.

Davis was 5 of 8 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) for the Pirates (13-9, 6-5 Big East Conference). Al-Amir Dawes was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) to add 11 points. Kadary Richmond recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Simas Lukosius led the Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Jalen Thomas added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Butler. Manny Bates had six points and two blocks.

Seton Hall took the lead with 16:44 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 38-18 at halftime, with Richmond racking up eight points. Seton Hall pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 27 points. Dawes led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

