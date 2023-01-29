Read full article on original website
Mega Millions results for 01/31/23; 4th jackpot winner sold in January
LANSING, MI – For the first time in the near 21-year history of the Mega Millions there has been four jackpot winners in one month as a player in Massachusetts was the lone winner of the $31 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 31. That...
$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Georgia | List of winners
ATLANTA — A winning ticket worth $31 million was sold in Massachusetts for Tuesday's drawing. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner. The winning numbers on Jan. 31, 2023 were 7, 9, 18, 29, 39 and Mega Ball 13. The Megaplier was 4x. The jackpot will now reset back...
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $31 million in January 31 drawing: See where it was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — We have another big winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. This is the second time in recent weeks that the Mega Millions jackpot has been hit in that state.
Michigan woman uses $5 free play coupon on lottery ticket, wins $300K
An anonymous Michigan woman won $300K after spending just $5 to buy a Pick-Six lottery ticket.
Free $5 lottery ticket turns into $300,000 win for Wayne County woman
LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman ended 2022 with a bang as she won a $300,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket with a coupon she received from the Michigan Lottery. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount.
44-year-old woman taking a break from ‘tough day’ wins huge Michigan lottery prize
A 44-year-old woman said she was having a “tough day” when she decided to take some time to relax. During that break, she logged into the Michigan Lottery app to play the Daily Spin to Win game, according to a Feb. 1 news release. “As I was scrolling...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana
AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
But did he tip: Michigan boy, 6, who went wild on dad’s Grubhub account
CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI - He used his father’s Grubhub app like it was a video game, racking up more than $1,000 on large food delivery orders from one area restaurant after another. The question is ... did he leave a tip?. MLive first told you about Keith Stonehouse and...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
Check your lottery tickets – prize worth $1.8 million still not claimed
If you’re a lottery player, now is the time to check your lottery tickets because there is a huge prize at stake. According to the Minnesota State Lottery, the winner of a prize worth $1,821,926 from the Gopher 5 lotto game has yet to claim their money. The draw date on the ticket is December 16, 2022.
You may have cash or property Michigan is holding. Here’s how to check
As part of something called 'National Unclaimed Property Day,' Michiganders are encouraged to do a search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property.
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station
WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.
Michiganders have a strong preference for this controversial candy
Michiganders apparently have a strong preference for one controversial candy. Some love it. Some hate it. Candy corn – also known as reindeer corn and cupid corn – is a top seller in Michigan for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day, according to CandyStore.com, a bulk online candy store.
Shark? No That Is Just Some Sharks Made of Snow in a Michigan Yard
Just like Halloween and Christmas decorations, people are getting more and more creative when it comes to making snowmen, or should I say snow sharks?. While reading this story, click the play button above to give you some background music for ambiance. For as long as I can remember and...
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Additional grocery money will dry up after February for 1.3M Michigan families
The bonus $95 Michiganders have been adding to their monthly grocery budget will no longer be available after February. Since 2020, families who receive food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving an extra allowance on their bridge cards every month. The federal program was tied...
Oakland County woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery instant ticket
An Oakland County woman's lucky streak on a Michigan Lottery instant game culminated in a big win. The 59-year-old woman recently won $1 million on the Double Diamond game, which she had been playing frequently, according to the Michigan Lottery. "I’ve been playing Double Diamond since it came out and...
