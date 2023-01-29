ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Grand Rapids Press

Free $5 lottery ticket turns into $300,000 win for Wayne County woman

LANSING, MI -- A Wayne County woman ended 2022 with a bang as she won a $300,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket with a coupon she received from the Michigan Lottery. “I purchased the ticket on New Year’s Eve using a $5 free play coupon I won playing the second chance games,” said the 41-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car, and when I saw I’d won $300,000, I couldn’t believe it! I looked the ticket over multiple times and scanned it on the Lottery app to confirm the amount.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. — One ticket bought in Indiana for Saturday night’s $572 million Powerball drawing has earned the ticketholder $50,000. The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. Hoosier Lottery officials say it was bought at the Speedway located at 1004 W. 7th St. in Auburn. The winning numbers are 2-18-23-27-47 with the Powerball of 15. Hoosier […]
AUBURN, IN
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold on west bank. See where, winning numbers.

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a convenience store on the west bank, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Discount Depot, 4800 Westbank Expressway, in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers in Monday's drawing, along with the Powerball. It wasn't immediately clear...
MARRERO, LA
CBS Boston

Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station

WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. 
WOBURN, MA
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

