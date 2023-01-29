Folks, it’s official: Kota Ibushi, the former multi-time IWGP Champion inside New Japan Pro Wrestling and long-time tag team partner of AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega, is a free agent. After years of negative back-and-forth banter between the “Golden Star” and NJPW management, and a string of injuries that kept him out of the ring since the 2021 G1, Ibushi is apparently healthy enough to start wrestling once more and will test out his shoulder with not one but two new matches for GCW, including a bout against “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30th and against Joey Janella one day later on March 31st in the main event of his namesake Spring Break show, both of which will be broadcast live on Fite from Los Angeles.

5 HOURS AGO