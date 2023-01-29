Read full article on original website
Related
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Jon Moxley outsmarts ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in AEW Match III victory
Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page don’t like each other. Two of the first four AEW World Champions, an exclusive fraternity years in the making that was ultimately sullied by the back-and-forth booking of CM Punk and Mox in 2022, the duo have been feuding ever since the Blackpool Combat Club veteran knocked Page so […] The post Jon Moxley outsmarts ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in AEW Match III victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Gunns earn shocking AEW Tag Team Title shot vs. The Acclaimed
The Gunns, Austin, and Colton, really don’t like The Acclaimed, and based on how their family therapy went down, it’s safe to say Billy Gunn’s adoptive sons don’t like his real ones either. So naturally, when The Acclaimed secured a win over enhancement talents The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) it was only a […] The post The Gunns earn shocking AEW Tag Team Title shot vs. The Acclaimed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kota Ibushi in AEW? Tony Khan is open to the conversation
Folks, it’s official: Kota Ibushi, the former multi-time IWGP Champion inside New Japan Pro Wrestling and long-time tag team partner of AEW World Trios Champion Kenny Omega, is a free agent. After years of negative back-and-forth banter between the “Golden Star” and NJPW management, and a string of injuries that kept him out of the ring since the 2021 G1, Ibushi is apparently healthy enough to start wrestling once more and will test out his shoulder with not one but two new matches for GCW, including a bout against “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30th and against Joey Janella one day later on March 31st in the main event of his namesake Spring Break show, both of which will be broadcast live on Fite from Los Angeles.
Mark Briscoe delivers first public comments on the passing of his brother Jay Briscoe
On the one-week anniversary of his Dynamite debut and what would have been his brother’s 39th birthday, Mark Briscoe took to social media to issue his first official public statement on the passing of Jay Briscoe in a touching memorial video posted on AEW and Ring of Honor’s social media accounts.
Samoa Joe wants to make sure Darby Allin stays dead after TNT Title match
When AEW announced that Samoa Joe’s rematch with Darby Allin for the TNT Championship was going to be a No Holds Barred match instead of a traditional one-on-one contest, it rubbed the “King of Television” the wrong way. Now sure, Joe’s one of the most dominant performers in the pro wrestling game, and he can […] The post Samoa Joe wants to make sure Darby Allin stays dead after TNT Title match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
134K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0