ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise

Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview

Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Fightful

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (2/1/23) Results: No DQ Match For TNT Title, TBS Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher

AEW Dynamite (2/1) No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action. The fighting started before the match. First, both men began brawling in the audience, and then, as they approached the ring, Page threw a chair at Moxley. Then, Jon Moxley was Suplexed on said chair and eventually found reprieve in the ring down in the corner, where he would eventually start bleeding. Heading into the commercial break, Hangman would throw Jon Moxley head first into the ring post from the Fireman's Carry position. Both men would continue exchanging strikes. The action would eventually spill to the floor again, where Hangman would miss a moon salt and get hit with a Lariat. Paige would eventually fight back and drive Moxley through a table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Back in the ring, Hangman hits a Lariat and a Dead Eye but only gets the count of two.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Fightful

Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return

Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Fightful

WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off WarGames, Confirms Cora Jade's WWE Games Debut

2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, showing at least one NXT Superstar making their video game debut. WWE 2K23 is on the horizon, and a new trailer highlights gameplay clips, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. The featured spot in the trailer spotlights WarGames footage.
Fightful

Logan Paul Reflects On Springboard Spot With Ricochet At WWE Royal Rumble

There were plenty of memorable moments at WWE Royal Rumble, but one that stuck out to many fans was Ricochet and Logan Paul colliding in mid-air. Ricochet and Paul stood on opposite sides of the apron and then both used the top rope to springboard across the ring, colliding in mid-air with a double clothesline.
Fightful

Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together

Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy