Read full article on original website
Related
Cody Rhodes Is Back, Other Returns | WWE Raw 1/30/23 Full Show Results & Review | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Sacledco (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for January 30, 2023. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Aubrey Edwards Talks AEW Games Division, Reffing, Dancing, More | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Four-Way Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match, More Set For 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch and Bayley will finally clash inn a Steel Cage Match. The two stars have been feuding for months, dating back to the debut of Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) at SummerSlam 2022. Lynch missed some time with a separated shoulder, but she reigited the rivalry by joining Bianca Belair's team and beating Damage CTRL at WWE Survivor Series. Tensions have continued to rise ever since, and the former champions were set to collide in a Steel Cage Match on WWE Raw XXX. However, Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the bout, and the match did not take place as scheduled.
AEW Dynamite (2/1/23) Results: No DQ Match For TNT Title, TBS Title Match, Danielson vs. Thatcher
AEW Dynamite (2/1) No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action. The fighting started before the match. First, both men began brawling in the audience, and then, as they approached the ring, Page threw a chair at Moxley. Then, Jon Moxley was Suplexed on said chair and eventually found reprieve in the ring down in the corner, where he would eventually start bleeding. Heading into the commercial break, Hangman would throw Jon Moxley head first into the ring post from the Fireman's Carry position. Both men would continue exchanging strikes. The action would eventually spill to the floor again, where Hangman would miss a moon salt and get hit with a Lariat. Paige would eventually fight back and drive Moxley through a table with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Back in the ring, Hangman hits a Lariat and a Dead Eye but only gets the count of two.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Brandi Rhodes Feels Good About Her Decision To Step Away From Wrestling, Comments On Cody's Return
Brandi Rhodes comments on her decision to step away from wrestling. Brandi has been in the wrestling business since 2011, when she signed with WWE and started training with the company. She requested her release but later returned to WWE in 2013. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and interviewer until she left the company in 2016. She then worked for TNA and ROH, among other promotions, before the launch of AEW, Her husband, Cody Rhodes, helped launch the company as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents, and Brandi was named the Chief Brand Officer.
Cody Rhodes WWE 2K23 Entrance Revealed, Max Caster Concert News, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 30, 2023. - Cody Rhodes recently shot a video with UpUpDownDown where he reacted to his entrance in WWE 2K23. The video can be seen linked above. - If you're going to be in San Francisco for AEW Revolution weekend, Max...
AEW Dark (1/31) Stream And Results: Top Flight, Konosuke Takeshita, Shane Taylor Promotions, More
AEW Dark (1/31) Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) & AR Fox def. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. Skye Blue def. Renee Michelle. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & JD Griffey) def. Dante Casanova...
WWE Raw On 1/30 Records Decline In Average Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 30 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 30 averaged 2.114 million viewers. This number is down from the 2.344 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a massive 0.64 rating in...
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Those That've Helped Her In AEW, Nyla Rose Cracking Her Up Mid-Match
Aubrey Edwards talks Nyla Rose getting her to laugh in the middle of a match, the multiple hats she wears in All Elite Wrestling, and the people that have helped her along the way. While Aubrey Edwards is primarily known as a referee, her referee duties are not the only...
WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Shows Off WarGames, Confirms Cora Jade's WWE Games Debut
2K Games has released a new gameplay trailer for WWE 2K23, showing at least one NXT Superstar making their video game debut. WWE 2K23 is on the horizon, and a new trailer highlights gameplay clips, including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Bad Bunny. The featured spot in the trailer spotlights WarGames footage.
Logan Paul Reflects On Springboard Spot With Ricochet At WWE Royal Rumble
There were plenty of memorable moments at WWE Royal Rumble, but one that stuck out to many fans was Ricochet and Logan Paul colliding in mid-air. Ricochet and Paul stood on opposite sides of the apron and then both used the top rope to springboard across the ring, colliding in mid-air with a double clothesline.
TNT Title Match, Debuts, Hangman vs. Moxley | AEW Dynamite 2/1/23 | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for February 1, 2023. No Holds Barred Match for TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Samoa Joe. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in action. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off...
NWA Powerrr LIVE (1/31) Stream & Results: A Contact Signing, Champion Series Finals, A Wedding, More
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) def. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) brawl with Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for...
Charlotte Flair Feels She Made WrestleMania 35 Main Event Come Together
Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch made history at WrestleMania 35 when they became the first women to headline WrestleMania. The three women battled in a winner take all triple threat match with the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women's Championships on the line. On television, the original bout was set to be Lynch vs. Rousey, but Charlotte was inserted into the match by Vince McMahon, initially replacing Lynch.
New WWE Funko Pops Revealed, Batista & John Cena Movie News, More | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. - Several new WWE Funko Pops were revealed today, including a first ever Cody Rhodes figure:. - Amazon has purchased a upcoming comedy movie featuring John Cena and Zac Efron:. - Dave Bautista's new film, Knock At The Cabin, is...
AEW Announces Refresh Of Community Program, Roles Revealed For Paul Wight, Jake Roberts, More
AEW has announced a refresh and redesign of their community program. Since the company's birth in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been active in the community through many ways. In 2023, the promotion is seemingly looking to expand that role, as they revealed a overhaul of their community program on February 1, 2023.
Kota Ibushi Doesn't Think Of Going To AEW Immediately, Thinks He'll Talk With AEW Eventually
Kota Ibushi is officially a free agent as his New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract expired on February 1. Ibushi is set to return to the United States and make his GCW debut during WrestleMania weekend when he takes part of The Collective. Ibushi will face "Speedball" Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport and compete at Joey Janela's Spring Break.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0