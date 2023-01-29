ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Transportation Today News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
TEXAS STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bill Filed In Texas To Prevent Hostile Nations From Owning Texas Land

A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that seeks to prevent companies, government entities, and citizens of hostile nations against America from owning land in Texas. The nations listed are China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill was filed by Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst who contends that the acquisition of Texas land by the Chinese government is a national security issue.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Why are property taxes so high in Texas?

Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation’s highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they’re back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Here are the latest North Texas power outage numbers and Oncor map

DALLAS — As the winter weather storm continues this week, some North Texans are experiencing power outages in the area. Oncor updates its reported power outages on a map on its website. POWER OUTAGE MAP. Power outages were beginning to increase across Oncor's coverage area on Wednesday, with around...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Hamer: I was blown away by what I saw on the Valley Legislative Tour

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Asked about the quality of the three-day 2023 Valley Legislative Tour, Texas Association of Business President Glenn Hamer said he was not so much impressed as “blown away.”. In an exclusive interview with The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Hamer described the Rio Grande...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

At parental rights event, Gov. Greg Abbott sheds light on how he’d implement “school choice” policy

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the first time since making parental rights a priority early last year, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday voiced his most explicit support yet for a “school choice” policy, saying that Texas needs to create an education savings account program.
TEXAS STATE
Edy Zoo

In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures

AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
TEXAS STATE
redriverradio.org

Alternative Revenue For Property Tax To Fund Education?

LEGALIZE CANNABIS IN TEXAS? – Texans don’t pay a tax on their incomes but they do pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. That money funds public schools and other essential services. But homeowners in the Lone Star State have experienced sticker shock the past few years as they’ve seen their appraisals rise. This year, state lawmakers are working with a historic budget surplus an estimated $33 billion and have prioritized easing some of that tax burden for homeowners. But there’s only so much that can be used for property tax relief as other priorities like funding education are also demanding fiscal attention.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Property tax deadline in Texas won’t move for bad weather

The bad weather Texans around the state are experiencing won't let people avoid penalties or interest if their payments are late. “The Tax Code does not allow a waiver of penalty & interest due to weather conditions,” says an online notice from the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector. The good...
TEXAS STATE

