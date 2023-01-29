Read full article on original website
Related
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller’s Office Awarded $363 Million in Federal Grants to Increase Access to Affordable, High-Speed Internet
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today his agency will receive $363 million in grants from the federal government to increase access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet to more than 150,000 homes and businesses in Texas. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the award of $363.8 million for the Bringing...
Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an agreement between his state and the U.S. Military to manage infrastructure and transportation improvements on federal military properties in the state. The Statewide Intergovernmental Support Agreement (S-IGSA) authorizes the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to manage roadway maintenance and repair projects and purchase bulk materials through a federal-state partnership. […] The post Texas Gov. Abbott signs infrastructure improvement agreement with U.S. Military appeared first on Transportation Today.
globalconstructionreview.com
Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m
Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
brownwoodnews.com
Bill Filed In Texas To Prevent Hostile Nations From Owning Texas Land
A bill has been filed in the Texas Legislature that seeks to prevent companies, government entities, and citizens of hostile nations against America from owning land in Texas. The nations listed are China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea. The bill was filed by Texas Senator Lois Kolkhorst who contends that the acquisition of Texas land by the Chinese government is a national security issue.
texasstandard.org
Why are property taxes so high in Texas?
Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation’s highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they’re back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?
Vox
Clean energy is taking over the Texas grid. State officials are trying to stop it.
Umair Irfan is a correspondent at Vox writing about climate change, Covid-19, and energy policy. Irfan is also a regular contributor to the radio program Science Friday. Prior to Vox, he was a reporter for ClimateWire at E&E News. Clean energy is rapidly rising on the Texas power grid, but...
Groups protest proposal to block some foreign citizens from buying property in Texas
People gathered in downtown Dallas on Sunday to protest two bills filed in the Texas State Senate. The measures, if passed, would block citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
bluebonnetnews.com
$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
Greg Abbott Considers New Election in Texas After Ballot Issues Discovered
The governor said the shortage of ballot paper may "necessitate new elections."
Texas legislators encourage school boards to leave state association for 'promoting harmful woke ideology'
A group of Texas state representatives signed a letter urging local school bord members to leave the Texas Association of School Boards due to their new guidance on transgender policies.
Here are the latest North Texas power outage numbers and Oncor map
DALLAS — As the winter weather storm continues this week, some North Texans are experiencing power outages in the area. Oncor updates its reported power outages on a map on its website. POWER OUTAGE MAP. Power outages were beginning to increase across Oncor's coverage area on Wednesday, with around...
keranews.org
What would property tax relief from the Legislature mean for Texas renters?
In a two-bedroom South Austin apartment, Maddie Hastings goes through the familiar routine of giving a tour. “Last year, I think I took about 350 leads and leased about 110 of those or so,” she told the Texas Standard. As an apartment locator coming up on 3 1/2 years...
KSAT 12
Here’s what you need to know about the fight over property tax cuts in the Texas Legislature
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Property tax cuts will be one of the dominant topics of debate during this legislative session, and the fight over how much to spend on them is starting to take shape.
crossroadstoday.com
More than 200,000 Texans lose power as another round of ice and freezing rain cripples parts of the southern and central US
Treacherous road conditions linked to the deaths of at least two people in Texas will bring more misery Wednesday as a fresh wave of ice and sleet hammer parts of the southern and central US. In Texas alone, more than 200,000 homes, businesses and other power customers had no electricity...
fox7austin.com
Bill filed in Texas House to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory
AUSTIN, Texas - A bill has been filed in the Texas state legislature seeks to withhold state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. This comes after critical race theory was banned in grades K-12 in 2021. Opponents say it was never taught at those grade levels to begin with.
riograndeguardian.com
Hamer: I was blown away by what I saw on the Valley Legislative Tour
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Asked about the quality of the three-day 2023 Valley Legislative Tour, Texas Association of Business President Glenn Hamer said he was not so much impressed as “blown away.”. In an exclusive interview with The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service, Hamer described the Rio Grande...
Click2Houston.com
At parental rights event, Gov. Greg Abbott sheds light on how he’d implement “school choice” policy
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the first time since making parental rights a priority early last year, Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday voiced his most explicit support yet for a “school choice” policy, saying that Texas needs to create an education savings account program.
In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures
AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
redriverradio.org
Alternative Revenue For Property Tax To Fund Education?
LEGALIZE CANNABIS IN TEXAS? – Texans don’t pay a tax on their incomes but they do pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. That money funds public schools and other essential services. But homeowners in the Lone Star State have experienced sticker shock the past few years as they’ve seen their appraisals rise. This year, state lawmakers are working with a historic budget surplus an estimated $33 billion and have prioritized easing some of that tax burden for homeowners. But there’s only so much that can be used for property tax relief as other priorities like funding education are also demanding fiscal attention.
keranews.org
Property tax deadline in Texas won’t move for bad weather
The bad weather Texans around the state are experiencing won't let people avoid penalties or interest if their payments are late. “The Tax Code does not allow a waiver of penalty & interest due to weather conditions,” says an online notice from the Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector. The good...
Comments / 7