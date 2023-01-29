Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Some snow stats
INDIANAPOLIS — We measure our snow season from December through February. Our snow year goes from July 1 through June 30. Our snow totals are below average so far for the season and the year. Our season total is 5.7 inches — more than 9 inches below average. Our total for the year is 8.5 inches — more than 7 inches below average.
WTHR
Live Doopler 13 Weather Blog: Warming trend ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — There's plenty of sunshine today and with a nice recovery in temperatures from 5° to 15° this morning to 30° to 35° this afternoon. Temperatures won't be as cold tonight thanks to strengthening southwest wind, but wind chills will drop into the single digits to lower teens, and that's what you'll have to dress for in the morning.
cbs4indy.com
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter chill
INDIANAPOLIS — It is going to be a cold night with temperatures falling into the range of 8 to 13 degrees for most of central Indiana. Wind chills will be in the range of 0 to 10 degrees early Tuesday. A few snow showers are possible south due to...
Brief arctic snap exits on Wednesday, round two hits Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – The coldest weather within this snap of arctic air will be in and out on Wednesday, but another round of cold weather is here before the end of the week. Single digits temps return for some There’s a good chance that lows reach the single digits for a second straight night across portions […]
Fox 59
Snow, freezing drizzle caused slick roads four years ago
INDIANAPOLIS – On the evening of January 31 into the morning commute on February 1, up to six inches of snow fell across central Indiana. Freezing drizzle after the snow fell added to slick roads making the morning commute messy and slow. Record high temperature: 63° (1911) Record...
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Tuesday
Ho ho ho! It’s the coldest morning since Christmas Day across Central Indiana. At least the wind chills aren’t thirty below. But they *have* run just below zero around Lafayette, where skies cleared earliest, and temperatures dropped most early Tuesday. MORNING LOWS. 13 Indy and Muncie. 10 Terre...
WIBC.com
NWS: A Chilly End to January
STATEWIDE — January is coming to a chilly end, and February will pick up right where it left off. “The rest of the week, we’ll get dry and generally, a little bit colder weather than we’ve seen in recent days,” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. A small winter weather system is moving across Indiana today, dropping a light coating of snow which could cause some ice to form on bridges and overpasses.
Fox 19
Rain, fog, snow chances to start week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Light snow, freezing rain and rain are all possible Monday and could mix at times. Patchy, dense fog also is blanketing parts of the Tri-State. Visibility of a quarter mile or less is possible through mid-morning. Watch for slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
WISH-TV
Winter Weather Advisory until noon; slick spots possible
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until noon today. Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible this morning and maybe a few flurries. Freezing rain and snowfall accumulations will be light. However it doesn’t take much to create some slick spots.
Snow, sleet lead to slick spots, hazardous road conditions in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Road conditions deteriorated quickly Monday as light snow and sleet fell in central Indiana. A Winter Weather Advisory remained in effect for much of the viewing area until 12 p.m.; the advisory was extended for some counties until 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day. The National Weather Service warned […]
WIBC.com
Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night
STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
2023 Girl Scout cookies arrive in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — They have arrived! Your favorite Girl Scout cookies are now in central Indiana. Three semi-trucks rolled into Indianapolis Wednesday morning filled with the sweet treats. In all, the trucks carried more than 1.5 million packages of cookies, according to Dawn Brand Fluhler with Girl Scouts of Central...
What’s Up with Those Mysterious Mounds in Indiana?
How tight a schedule do you put yourself on when you're on a road trip? For example, do you leave yourself some room for incidental entertainment...something you didn't plan?. I always do. If there's something fascinating enough on the side of the road, I gotta check it out. I'm thinking that's a genetic trait; my dad was the exact same way. That's why he drove into Mitchell SD in 1963 and took a picture of the Corn Palace, a structure made entirely--you guessed it--out of corn. I took a picture of it, too, 48 years after he did and from the same location.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon
AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
nationalhogfarmer.com
Tenderloin with fries, root beer wins Indiana Taste of Excellence
Chef Dean Sample from The Burgess Restaurant Group in Indianapolis took home the top award at this year's Taste of Elegance held on January 24, 2023 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. The premier chef's competition, hosted by Indiana Pork, is a culinary event designed to inspire innovative and exciting ways to serve pork.
