ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

2023 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Solo Performance Predictions

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The Grammy Awards take place in February 2023 with Adele, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, and other chart-topping artists earning a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance. Here’s our prediction of who could win the Grammy in this category.

Who is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ucuu9_0kUsrl6d00
Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As one of the best-known categories at the Grammy Awards, Best Pop Solo Performance mentioned several chart-topping artists for 2023. As noted on the Grammy’s website, these nominations are specifically for “new vocal or instrumental pop recordings. Singles or Tracks only.”

The nominees for Best Pop Solo Performance include “Easy On Me” by Adele, “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny, “Woman” by Doja Cat, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.

‘Easy on Me’ or ‘Moscow Mule’ could win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance

iHeartRadio predicts “Easy On Me” by Adele will snag the title, with a 54.3% “positive score,” based on fan votes. It’s followed closely by Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule,” which holds a 39.8% positive score.

“Easy on Me” marked Adele’s return to the music industry after a six-year hiatus. It jumped to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100, also a welcome addition to the 2021 release 30. Adele has already won 15 Grammy Awards — she received 25 nominations from the music event.

The “Moscow Mule” music video earned over 350 million YouTube views. However, this was just one chart-topping track from Bad Bunny’s 2022 album, with “Me Porto Bonito” and “Titi Me Preguntó” also earning recognition.

The collection, as a whole, made history at the Grammys — Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-speaking album ever to earn an Album of the Year nod from the award ceremony.

A look at other artists nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category

Styles was already the recipient of the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy Award for “Watermelon Sugar.” As of January 2023, “As It Was” became one of the most popular Harry’s House tracks, earning over a billion Spotify plays.

It had 15 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, which, according to Complex, makes this the longest chart-topping run for a British artist and “the longest-running No. 1 with no accompanying artists (i.e. a solo-billed song).”

Last year, Doja Cat and SZA snagged a Grammy Award for “Kiss Me More” in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. As a trending TikTok song, “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy became popular on social media platforms.

Since her debut on the music scene, Lizzo has earned three Grammy Awards. She earned several 2023 nominations for her full-length release Special, including those in the Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

The 2023 Grammys broadcasts live on Sunday, February 5th on CBS.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Paul McCartney Called The Beatles’ Tour With Roy Orbison a ‘Historic Moment’

Paul McCartney called The Beatles‘ 1963 tour with Roy Orbison a “historic moment.” It was the “Pretty Woman” singer’s first tour of the U.K. and The Beatles’ third. The Fab Four had yet to conquer the U.S., but it was safe to say they’d already taken their country by storm, so much so that they became co-headliners with Orbison, originally the headlining act.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Rihanna’s ‘Anti’ Album Climbs the Charts and Earns Some Platinum Certifications Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna‘s most recent album release was in 2016 when she dropped her beloved eighth studio album Anti. Fans have been clamoring for her next album since then to no avail, as the Barbados-bred beauty has focused on building her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands and Savage X Fenty lingerie line. But Rih is ready to take the stage for the first time in years at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, and ahead of her performance, Anti has already earned some new accolades.
ARIZONA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

This ‘Goonies’ Star Helped Co-Star Ke Huy Quan Make His Hollywood Comeback

Ke Huy Quan hadn’t been on the big screen in decades. And yet, the actor has been sweeping this year’s awards season for his comeback performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Quan is the odds-on favorite to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the 95th Oscars. And as it turns out, he has one of his old co-stars to thank for helping him close the deal to star in his new movie.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy