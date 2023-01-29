Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Mountain View's Home Prices Continue to RiseValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Related
Trans Figure Skater Makes History, Then Slips On Ice
The opening ceremony of the European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, has seen history being made by a transgender figure skater.
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31
Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
ETOnline.com
Kyle Smaine, Pro Freestyle Skier, Dead at 31
The ski world has lost a shining star. Kyle Smaine, a freestyle skier who won gold at the Kreischberg 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships, has died. The athlete was 31 years old. Kyle was killed in an avalanche while skiing in Japan, action sports photographer Grant Gunderson...
Legendary United States Skier Was Killed In Avalanche Sunday
The world of competitive skiing lost one of its greats today as former world champion Kyle Smaine lost his life in an avalanche. He was 31 years old. On Monday, Smaine's wife Jenna Dramise as well as the U.S. State Department confirmed that Smaine was one of two men who lost their lives over ...
Pickleball is out, padel is in with athletes like Messi, Beckham, Williams
Move over, pickleball — padel is pushing you out of bounds. The fast-paced racquet game, a cross between tennis and squash, is played by some of the world’s most high-profile athletes, including Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler as well as wealthy types like Ivanka Trump. A global phenomenon, with more than over 25 million people who play around the world, padel is the fastest growing sport in Europe and South America. World Cup champion Messi is so obsessed with the game that he had a court (called a pitch, just like in soccer) built at...
tennisuptodate.com
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
British grandmother travelling to meet grandchild ‘devastated’ after being denied boarding to New Zealand
A British grandmother was “devastated” to fly halfway to New Zealand to meet her newborn grandchild — only to be told she had been denied entry to the country. Lois Crumpton, aged 80, was travelling to visit her son Tom and meet his youngest child, William, for the first time, when she was told she could not fly into New Zealand due to immigration concerns.She had already flown the first leg of her journey — from London to San Francisco — before she was told of the visa issue. The incident happened on 17 January, after the elderly passenger had...
American pro reportedly among skiers killed by avalanche in Japan
Tokyo — Two foreign men, including an American pro freeskier, were reportedly killed by an avalanche while backcountry skiing in a famous resort in central Japan, Japanese and American media reported Monday. Nagano Prefectural police said only that two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who showed no vital signs, the police confirmed. Police declined to disclose the skiers' nationalities and names, saying they were still being...
National anthem stunner: Girl, 8 years old, wows crowd with 'Star-Spangled Banner'
A young Florida girl, 8 years old, has been wowing people with her singing. Pranysga Mishra appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday to share her story, her vocal abilities and her patriotism.
Kane Brown Forced to Cancel Berlin Concert, Posts Heartfelt Message
Country music artist Kane Brown has been ill in recent days and it caught up to him in canceling his... The post Kane Brown Forced to Cancel Berlin Concert, Posts Heartfelt Message appeared first on Outsider.
People
393K+
Followers
67K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0