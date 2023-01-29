ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31

Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
Kyle Smaine, Pro Freestyle Skier, Dead at 31

Kyle was killed in an avalanche while skiing in Japan, action sports photographer Grant Gunderson...
Pickleball is out, padel is in with athletes like Messi, Beckham, Williams

Move over, pickleball — padel is pushing you out of bounds. The fast-paced racquet game, a cross between tennis and squash, is played by some of the world’s most high-profile athletes, including Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Dwyane Wade and Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler as well as wealthy types like Ivanka Trump. A global phenomenon, with more than over 25 million people who play around the world, padel is the fastest growing sport in Europe and South America. World Cup champion Messi is so obsessed with the game that he had a court (called a pitch, just like in soccer) built at...
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am

Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
British grandmother travelling to meet grandchild ‘devastated’ after being denied boarding to New Zealand

A British grandmother was “devastated” to fly halfway to New Zealand to meet her newborn grandchild — only to be told she had been denied entry to the country. Lois Crumpton, aged 80, was travelling to visit her son Tom and meet his youngest child, William, for the first time, when she was told she could not fly into New Zealand due to immigration concerns.She had already flown the first leg of her journey — from London to San Francisco — before she was told of the visa issue. The incident happened on 17 January, after the elderly passenger had...
American pro reportedly among skiers killed by avalanche in Japan

Tokyo — Two foreign men, including an American pro freeskier, were reportedly killed by an avalanche while backcountry skiing in a famous resort in central Japan, Japanese and American media reported Monday. Nagano Prefectural police said only that two men were among five foreign skiers who were caught in an avalanche Sunday afternoon on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura, where the group was backcountry skiing. Rescuers reached the accident site Monday and recovered the two men, who showed no vital signs, the police confirmed.   Police declined to disclose the skiers' nationalities and names, saying they were still being...
