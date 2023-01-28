Read full article on original website
What we know about the public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' death
As investigations continue into the deadly police beating of a 29-year-old Black man in Memphis, public servants involved in Tyre Nichols' traffic stop and brutal confrontation are facing repercussions -- some as severe as murder charges -- and more fallout is possible.
Video contradicts initial police report in Tyre Nichols arrest
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz reports that video of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is at odds with the initial police report from the Memphis officers involved.
MSNBC
TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight
MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother expected at Tyre Nichols funeral
Vice President Harris, Breonna Taylor’s mother and George Floyd’s brother are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by police officers at a traffic stop. His death has sparked a national outcry among officials and protests calling for police reform. The…
Memphis cops reportedly gave Tyre Nichols 71 commands in 13 minutes: 'So far out of the norm'
A New York Times analysis of footage released by the city of Memphis revealed officers issued 71 commands for Tyre Nichols within 13 minutes, orders which were “often contradictory.”
Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope for as the deaths continue. Nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020, according to academics and advocates for police reform who track such deaths. Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
POLITICO
The release of video footage of Tyre Nichols' death has revived talk about Congress taking action to reform how policing works in America.
What happened: Video footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death has renewed talk of reviving police reform legislation on Capitol Hill — even if the same perennial issues linger on that front. Here's Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, to MSNBC:. "The...
Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
The Memphis Fire Department on Monday announced that it has terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant it determined violated “numerous” policies and protocols when they responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols had been handcuffed on the ground leaning against a police vehicle. Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement on…
Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The pastor at the Memphis church where Tyre Nichols ′ family spoke from the pulpit urging peace after his brutal killing reiterated the call for calm Sunday following the release of video showing the fatal beating by police. Cities nationwide have braced for protests...
Gov. Polis, multiple law enforcement agencies react to release of Tyre Nichols' footage
Multiple law enforcement agencies and Governor Jared Polis issued strong statements on the release of the bodycam footage that showcased the violent arrest and death of 29-year-old, Tyre Nichols.The footage initially shows Nichols being arrested by five former Memphis police officers, who were a part of the SCORPION Unit. The video sent nationwide outrage and prompted mostly non-violent protests around the U.S.Memphis PD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods is a special task force deemed for patrolling high-crime areas throughout the city. Since news broke surrounding the death of Nichols' the SCORPION Unit...
Police group speaks out against ‘brutal assault’ in Tyre Nichols case: ‘It is sickening’
The nation’s largest law enforcement organization spoke out on Friday against the “brutal assault” of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during a traffic stop by Memphis police earlier this month. “The event as described to us does not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong,” Patrick Yoes, the national president…
Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” said Dupree, adding that violence was against his brother’s nature. “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
The lawyer for one of the five former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols reacted to the release of the bodycam footage Friday.
Memphis police chief says officers had 'no proof' to pull Tyre Nichols over
"We have not been able to substantiate the reckless driving," Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis told CNN Thursday morning.
Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’
Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
Tyre Nichols death: Law enforcement group 'infuriated' by alleged assault during traffic stop
The president of a law enforcement group says that he's "infuriated" by the alleged assault of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Department officers.
Tyre Nichols: Al Sharpton condemns violent protesters for ‘helping the police’ after Times Square arrests
The Rev. Al Sharpton said the five Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death "disgrace our race" and called for protests to remain peaceful, arguing police want to "see violence."
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city. The service was delayed until...
Tyre Nichols' mother says Memphis officers 'brought shame' to their families and the Black community
RowVaughn Wells, whose 29-year-old son Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained during a police traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month, says that the officers involved have "brought shame to their own families" and "brought shame to the Black community."
Tyre Nichols: Arraignment date set for 5 ex-Memphis police officers charged in fatal beating
Five ex-Memphis officers -- Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith -- will be arraigned Feb. 17 over Tyre Nichols' deadly beating.
CNN
