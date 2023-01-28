ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

TN State Sen.: Police unit behind Tyre Nichols' death lacked oversight

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by former NYPD Detective Marq Claxton, Tennessee State Senator London Lamar and Wendi C. Thomas, the editor and publisher of "MLK-50: Justice Through Journalism," to discuss the continuing fallout following the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers, as lawmakers and activists alike call for policy changes to restore trust in police.Jan. 31, 2023.
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An unarmed Black man dies after a videotaped beating by police. The officers involved are fired. After a thorough review of the evidence, criminal charges are swiftly filed against the offending officers. Investigation, accountability and charges. This is often the most Black citizens can hope for as the deaths continue. Nationwide, police have killed roughly three people per day consistently since 2020, according to academics and advocates for police reform who track such deaths. Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, recorded in video made public Friday night, is a glaring reminder that efforts to reform policing have failed to prevent more flashpoints in an intractable epidemic of brutality.
POLITICO

The release of video footage of Tyre Nichols' death has revived talk about Congress taking action to reform how policing works in America.

What happened: Video footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death has renewed talk of reviving police reform legislation on Capitol Hill — even if the same perennial issues linger on that front. Here's Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, to MSNBC:. "The...
CBS Denver

Gov. Polis, multiple law enforcement agencies react to release of Tyre Nichols' footage

Multiple law enforcement agencies and Governor Jared Polis issued strong statements on the release of the bodycam footage that showcased the violent arrest and death of 29-year-old, Tyre Nichols.The footage initially shows Nichols being arrested by five former Memphis police officers, who were a part of the SCORPION Unit. The video sent nationwide outrage and prompted mostly non-violent protests around the U.S.Memphis PD's SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods is a special task force deemed for patrolling high-crime areas throughout the city. Since news broke surrounding the death of Nichols' the SCORPION Unit...
The Hill

Police group speaks out against ‘brutal assault’ in Tyre Nichols case: ‘It is sickening’

The nation’s largest law enforcement organization spoke out on Friday against the “brutal assault” of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was fatally injured during a traffic stop by Memphis police earlier this month. “The event as described to us does not constitute legitimate police work or a traffic stop gone wrong,” Patrick Yoes, the national president…
The Associated Press

Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — On the eve of the funeral for Tyre Nichols, who died days after a brutal beating by Memphis police officers just minutes from his home, his family was sharing remembrances and expressing grief. Nichols’ older brother, Jamal Dupree, lamented he was not there to save his brother from the attack he suffered at the fists and feet of the five officers, who have been charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. “I’ve been fighting my whole life and the one fight I needed to be here for, I wasn’t here,” said Dupree, adding that violence was against his brother’s nature. “My brother was the most peaceful person I’ve ever met in life,” he said. “If my brother was here today and he had to say something, he’d tell us to do this peacefully.”
New York Post

Al Sharpton calls black cops involved in Tyre Nichols killing ‘disgrace to our race’

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Saturday accused the five black Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death of being a “disgrace to our race.” “Do you think cause you were black we wouldn’t say nothing?” fumed Sharpton while speaking at a rally to more than 100 people at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem. “Did you think that you’d hide behind your blackness?” “I want to say loud and clear that we will fight black cops, white cops, any color cops that commit crimes against us, ” he added. “Your blackness ain’t gonna stop us from fighting you. These five...
The Associated Press

Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local):. The funeral for Tyre Nichols was expected to take place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and draw family, friends and civil rights activists amid a winter storm affecting the city. The service was delayed until...
CNN

