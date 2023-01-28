Read full article on original website
Related
The disappearance of a teen gripped China. The discovery of his body raised more questions
The whereabouts of the 15-year-old, who vanished from a boarding school in southern Jiangxi province in October, was for months among the most discussed topics on the Chinese internet.
China says it successfully cloned 3 highly productive 'super cows'
Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three "super cows" that can produce an unusually high amount of milk, state media reported, hailing it as a breakthrough for China's dairy industry to reduce its dependence on imported breeds.
Chinese province drops restrictions on unmarried people having children in bid to halt plummeting birth rate
China's southwestern province of Sichuan will drop restrictions on unmarried people having children, part of a broader attempt by the government to boost the country's plummeting birth rate.
US to get expanded military base access in the Philippines
The US military will gain access to four more bases in the Philippines under an agreement announced as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Manila on Wednesday.
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
China says it is 'deeply concerned' about reports of the latest US clampdown on Huawei
China has hit back after reports that Washington is moving to further restrict sales of American technology to Huawei.
'They didn't stop coming': Ukrainian soldier recalls being attacked by Russia's Wagner Group
The US says Russia is breaking the terms of a key nuclear arms control treaty. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers say they are fighting waves of fighters from the notorious Wagner Group every day. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Top Ukrainian security official says Russia preparing for 'maximum escalation' in the war
Russia is gearing up for a "maximum escalation" of the war in Ukraine, potentially as soon as the next few weeks, according to a top Ukrainian national security official.
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Dead chickens and decomposing bodies: Inside South Africa's power blackout 'pandemic'
Car crashes, opportunistic criminals, rotting food, decomposing bodies, bankrupt businesses, and water shortages. Welcome to life under South Africa's power blackouts.
'Mom, please just kill me': A world looks away from Myanmar's descent into horror
Two years after the military seized power in a bloody coup, Myanmar is being rocked by violence and instability in a conflict the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the country says "has been forgotten" by the international community.
An off-the-books mercenary army is gaining power in Putin's Russia
There's a growing rift at the top of the Russian government between Vladimir Putin's official military and the off-the-books mercenary force that has achieved some gains for Russia in Ukraine.
Norway discovers huge trove of metals, minerals and rare earths on its seabed
A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earths on the seabed of its extended continental shelf, authorities said on Friday in their first official estimates.
US and French forces seized Iranian-supplied weapons and ammunition bound for Yemen
The US Navy assisted the French military in seizing thousands of assault rifles and half a million rounds of ammunition that were heading to Yemen from Iran in January, the US military confirmed on Wednesday.
Brazilian Navy says it will sink 'ghost' aircraft carrier at high sea
A decommissioned aircraft carrier from the 1960s that has been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there will be sunk in the Atlantic Ocean in waters under Brazil's jurisdiction, the Brazilian Navy said on Wednesday.
US imposes visa restrictions on Taliban members involved in repression of women and girls
The United States is imposing new visa restrictions on certain current and former Taliban members, non-state security group members and others who are believed to be involved in repressing the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.
Discovery of embalming workshop reveals how ancient Egyptians mummified the dead
From the ruins of an embalming workshop, scientists have discovered the substances and concoctions ancient Egyptians used to mummify the dead.
Opinion: Mike Pompeo takes a blowtorch to 'the establishment'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's new book, "Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love," throws red meat to the Republican base, writes Peter Bergen. Pompeo is pondering a presidential run for 2024.
'It's all empty promises': Palestinians feel betrayed by US, warn there's only so much they can bear
Abu A'asem brews pot after pot of his specialty Arabic coffee, despite the pouring rain. His corner stand at the heart of Ramallah is always busy, no matter the weather, but his future as a Palestinian is very much as gloomy as the skies above.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0