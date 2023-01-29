ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo FD: overnight fire abandoned apt complex

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department report an overnight fire at an abandoned apartment complex located at 209 North Madison.

According to an AFD press release, at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, multiple crews were dispatched after receiving calls from individuals about seeing fire from the overpass.

Officials added that multiple crews were needed due to the building being abandoned and several past fires.

AFD reported that firefighters brought it under control with no incident and there were no injuries.

AFD said the Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted.

