"I’ve played against Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson...Luka is right in the same breath" - Dallas Mavericks legend Derek Harper on Luka Doncic

By John Jefferson Tan
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

Derek Harper is so enamored by Luka Doncic's game that he already puts him right up there alongside Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson

Ron Harper & Luka Doncic

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports/© Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Mavericks standout Derek Harper has shared the basketball court with an array of NBA Hall of Famers. Judging by how Luka Doncic has been playing, Harp outright declared that the Slovenian phenom had already punched his ticket into the realm of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson .

" I've played against Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson... Luka is right in the same breath ," Harper told The Dallas Morning News in 2020.

A once-in-a-generation player

Swearing there's no bias, Harper pointed out that no matter how people slice it, Doncic has always been unfazed by the attention. He delivers every time he sets his feet on the court. And just like MJ and Magic, Luka never cowered out whenever there's a threat from his competition.

" He loves to compete. [Doncic] doesn't back down. People are going to come at you when you're getting the kind of hype that Luka is getting, he doesn't go anywhere," Harper added. "… I know people think your crazy. He's right there with the best players ever to play, bar none, in my opinion… I've just never seen a guy that makes the game so doggone easy when he's out on the floor. "

Scoring is just an option

Undeniably, Doncic immediately proved that he truly was cut from a different cloth. Luka Magic flourished into an All-Star player in his second season in the NBA and has never looked back since. He constantly improved and turned actual games into video games – triple-double after triple-double, hence, becoming the Mavs' all-time leader in the category with a whopping tally of 56 triple-doubles to date.

After all that we've witnessed, some say Doncic is such a gifted player, and that's what his kind does on the court. But based on Harper's assessment, being gifted is an understatement when describing Luka's game. For Harp, Doncic is much more, and the fact that he knew he could score but also chose to make his teammates better speaks a lot about his true greatness.

" If he wanted to he could go get 45 every night. He could get 50 and 60 if he wants to. That's just not his make up," Harper pointed out. "That's not his mindset. I think he gets as much joy out of moving the basketball and creating an opportunity for somebody else ."

Whether we agree with Harper or not, the one thing we can't debate is that Doncic is already an incredible NBA player who still has great things ahead of him. But will he go down in history up there on the same footing as Jordan and Magic? Only time could tell.

