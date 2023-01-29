Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Announcer 2023 Broadcasters: Gledhill(Concordia U. Chicago) Malayter(Arizona St.) Feerer(Ohio St)

Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Rapids falls to LaCrosse Central
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln fell to LaCrosse Central in girls basketball, 50-38. Gabby Neilitz led Rapids with 13 points. Aliyah Jennings had 12 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders. Rapids scoring: Neilitz 13, Radtle 8, Redcloud 7, Jennings 4, Holberg 2, Ross 2, Schaeffer 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances?...
Wisconsin football lands exciting 2024 commitment
Wisconsin football grew its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday with the commitment of three-star tight end Rob Booker II. Booker announced his commitment on Twitter. Home grown! Let’s do this thing Badger nation!!!!🦡👐❤️ #Committed @CoachFick @GinoGuidugli @CoachPhilLongo @RealMikeMurph https://t.co/eb5MnrI43Z.
Athens Girls Run Past Stanley-Boyd
The Athens girls thrashed Stanley-Boyd in nonconference basketball, 69-40. Athens scoring: Lavicka 12, Zettler 4, Ellenbecker 7, Hartwig 18, So. Coker 13, Sy. Coker 9, Diethelm 6. Stanley-Boyd stats reqested, not provided. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and...
Prey Scores 33 as Newman Catholic Disposes of Auburndale
Newman Catholic sprinted past Auburndale in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 75-56. Mason Prey had a game-high of 33 points for the Cardinals, including five three-pointers. Auburndale was led by Alex Willfahrt’s 14 points. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 8, Anderson 5, Raab 3, Scholl 2, Weinfurter 11, Willfahrt 14, Yeske...
2024 Three-Star Recruit Hints at Second Visit To Madison
The Wisconsin Badgers football staff hosted another junior day for the 2024 class. The staff hosted recruits for interviews, photo shoots, and more as they got their first look at Madison. One recruit from The Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut particularly enjoyed his time and even stopped for an interview with Evan Flood of 247 Sports.
Pittsville Wrestlers Thump Athens
Pittsville Wrestlers Thump Athens
SPASH names new girls’ golf coach
SPASH has a new head coach for girls’ golf. Jenessa Reid is now running the team, fresh from a stint as head coach for girls’ golf, and assistant boys’ coach golf, in Marshfield. The SPASH grad herself competed in high school golf, and at the college level for the women’s golf team at Luther College.
Five Players Score in Double Figures, Almond-Bancroft Blows out Tri-County
Almond-Bancroft blew out Tri-County in CWC Boys Basketball, 89-14. Almond-Bancroft scoring: Dernbach 11, Pratt 12, Lamb 18, Klismith 4, Stiles 4, Phillps 19, Omernick 7, Miner 14. Tri-County scoring: Raboin 6, Rasmussen 4, Monroy 4. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use...
Travis and Melissa Marti named 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer (OYF) program is pleased to announce Travis and Melissa Marti, Vesper, Wisconsin, were selected as the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers during the 69 th Annual Awards Weekend Jan. 27-28. When Travis joined the farm, the family milked 160 cows and had 150 replacement animals. Today the herd has grown to 535 cows with 450 replacements. Milk production has also increased, with the rolling herd average rising to 30,600 pounds of milk.
Owen-Withee, Colby, Columbus Catholic, Neillsville at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Owen-Withee, Colby, Columbus Catholic, Neillsville at the Top: Cloverbelt Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29

Loyal 4 4 W1 7-8-0 Spencer 2 6 L3 4-12-0
Shiocton in the Lead: Central Wisconsin Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29
Shiocton in the Lead: Central Wisconsin Conference East Boys Basketball Standings, Jan. 29

Central Wisconsin – East – 2022-23 Regular Season.
Lakeland’s Ouimette(2nd) Pittsville’s Grimm(4th) Among State Leaders: Girls Basketball Steals Per Game(Jan. 29)
Lakeland's Ouimette(2nd) Pittsville's Grimm(4th) Among State Leaders: Girls Basketball Steals Per Game(Jan. 29)

Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette(2nd) and Pittsville's (Reese Grimm) are among the state's Girls Basketball leaders in steals per game.
Almond-Bancroft’s T.J. Lamb Among State Boys Basketball Steal Leaders
Almond-Bancroft's T.J. Lamb Among State Boys Basketball Steal Leaders

T.J. Lamb, Almond-Bancroft, 6.4(2nd in state) is among the state leaders in boys basketball this season.
Cyclones Hockey Wiener Dog Races happening February 4th
(Wausau, WI)- The Wausau Cyclones 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races presented by SC Swiderski is coming up Saturday, February 4th. The puck drops at 7:10pm and the races will take place during the 1st and 2nd intermission of the Cyclones Hockey game. Each dachshund race will start at the goal line and finish at the center red line. The races will feature 25 dachshunds.
Somerset Girls Defeat Athens
The Athens girls basketball team fell to Somerset in nonconference play, 61-49. Addison Lavicka had 17 points and 5 rebounds to lead the Bluejays. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Ellenbecker 6, Hartwig 14, So. Coker 8, Sy. Coker 2, Diethelm 2. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams...
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
Obituary for Joseph M. Kolb Jr.
Joseph M. Kolb Jr., 69, Stratford, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home in Stratford with visitation from 11:00 am until service time. Deacon Ray Draeger will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post #6352 – Stratford at the funeral home following the service.
Illinois man dies after driving into icy pond
A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. A suburban Chicago man died after his car plunged into an icy pond overnight. Local students are taking on a friendly competition to help fill a critical need in our area, as part of Rock River Valley Blood Center's "School's United! to Save Lives" program.
New Stevens Point car wash offering free washes this weekend
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express recently opened a new location in Stevens Point and it’s celebrating by giving out free car washes to anyone beginning Friday. The offer will run through the time they close on Sunday and guests will receive the...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
