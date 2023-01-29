ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

9NEWS

Colorado student-athletes commit to colleges on National Signing Day

COLORADO, USA — National Signing Day is not just an exciting day thinking of what's to come. It's a rewarding day that celebrates the incredible amount of work that student-athletes have put forth to get to this moment. Hundreds of athletes across Colorado signed their early letters of intent to play their sport at the next level.
BOULDER, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Rams’ late rally falls short against UNLV

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State’s losing streak reached four games Tuesday night as the Rams’ late rally fell short is a 83-71 loss to UNLV at Moby Arena. The loss was also the Rams’ ninth in their last 11 games as they fell to 10-13 overall and 2-8 in the Mountain West Conference.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Weldon Valley girls hoops picks up a win

Even in a season marred by tough competition, Weldon Valley girls basketball is finding ways to. On Saturday, when the Warriors welcomed an opponent from across state lines, they sent. Banner County straight back to Nebraska with a 40-23 victory. They held control from the very. beginning and never relinquished...
WELDONA, CO
KKTV

Local Broncos fans react to new head coach

Food pantries prepare for an increase in food assistance. 1/30/23. Standoff along Fordham St. in Security-Widefield. Suspect ID'd as Nathan Rowell. WATCH: Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding. Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs to benefit from federal funding.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Wiggins girls basketball hits a snag

Throughout the first six weeks of the 2022-23 season, little got in the way of Wiggins girls. The Tigers consistently knocked down opponent after opponent, with only a few minor. roadblocks standing in the way. In the past two weeks, they hit a couple more potholes when. they faced off...
WIGGINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Brush boys basketball pulls together a win streak

A little early adversity never hurt anyone, especially when a team finds ways to rebound. After beginning its season with a 3-5 record, Brush boys basketball righted the ship a couple weeks back with a 67-54 win at Weld Central, only to see that one victory give way to three more. Three days later, Frontier Academy suffered a worse fate when the Beetdiggers rolled to a 77-41 win.
BRUSH, CO
panhandlepost.com

Scott Casey (1964 - 2023)

William “Scott” Casey, 58, was called home by the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Box Butte General Hospital. His daughters were by his side until the end with their hands on his heart. He will be missed by many. He was born July 29, 1964 in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Ag alumni honored with 2023 Livestock Leader Award

The Department of Animal Sciences at Colorado State University has announced Marlin Eisenach and Leann Saunders as the recipients of their annual Livestock Leader Award, which recognizes outstanding individuals for their contribution to the livestock industry. The awards were be presented at a reception on Jan. 14 during the National Western Stock Show at the Terra building on the CSU Spur campus in Denver.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Former Broncos QB's home listed for $7.75 million

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — An 11,000-square-foot home in the Denver metro area previously owned by former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is hitting the market for $7.75 million. The seven-bedroom home located at 6 Sunrise Drive in Cherry Hills Village sits on 2.86 acres and features nine full...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Loveland sports arena will have a new name this autumn

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland's sports and entertainment arena is getting a new name as it turns 20 years old. Budweiser Event Center will be renamed Blue Arena. Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.
LOVELAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'

According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
BOULDER, CO
coloradoexpression.com

Experience Thousands of Flowers in Bloom at the Colorado Garden & Home Show

The 64th Colorado Garden & Home Show, produced by Colorado Garden Foundation with support from title sponsor Bellco Credit Union, will return to the Colorado Convention Center Feb. 4-12, 2023. Over the course of nine days, the Convention Center is transformed to feature thousands of flowers in bloom and a...
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
milehighcre.com

Budweiser Event Center in Loveland to be Renamed Blue Arena

eatonredink.com

End of an era

The original Eaton Elementary School is no longer in operation and has recently been torn down. The school that so many students grew up in, no longer holds a purpose in the community, since the community members passed a bond for new facilities in the district. Countless students have been through the Eaton schools, starting from the preschool or elementary school. As it is now getting torn down, there has been an offer to community members that they can take a brick from the site to keep as a memory of the school.
EATON, CO

