The original Eaton Elementary School is no longer in operation and has recently been torn down. The school that so many students grew up in, no longer holds a purpose in the community, since the community members passed a bond for new facilities in the district. Countless students have been through the Eaton schools, starting from the preschool or elementary school. As it is now getting torn down, there has been an offer to community members that they can take a brick from the site to keep as a memory of the school.

EATON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO