Grant money available to improve Barton and other area communities
Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) invites proposals for its competitive grant cycle focused on building the community around us. These funds support a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development.
Family Crisis Center opens new shelter home in Larned
Family Crisis Center, Inc. based in Great Bend has a mission of serving all victims of abuse in its 10 counties of service through central and southcentral Kansas. The mission got a little easier this week with the opening of a new shelter in Larned. Executive Director Kylree Graves said the Center has owned the property for more than a year. Renovations were recently completed and the Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last Thursday, just ahead of Monday's official open.
Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
Children’s mental health hospital opens in Hays, filling a need
A new mental health hospital for children is opening in western Kansas, an area of the state experts say is in desperate need.
‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family
Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
Kan. offers $1,000 to help students recover from pandemic
TOPEKA – As Kansas students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, the creation of the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), which will provide qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per child to pay for educational goods and services such as tutoring and school supplies, according to a statement from her office.
Nearly $1.8 Million in Funding for 10 Family Resource Centers in Kansas
Ten Kansas communities are receiving grants to help create several Family Resource Centers. These grants are through the Kansas Department for Children and Families and are part of the ongoing effort to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency. DCF awarded grants to:. Agency. Counties...
BOOR: Garden Hour program
Even during the heart of winter, a popular online gardening series is drawing hundreds of Kansans to its monthly, lunch-hour programs. Organizers of the K-State Garden Hour say the 2023 lineup – which kicked off on Jan. 4 – will continue a tradition of providing updated information on gardening topics that Kansans have asked for.
Bettles hired by Fox Theatre
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
Barton Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge encourages students to think big
Barton County's third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is live and looking for more contestants and business mentors. Students in 7th grade through 12th grade in Barton County can submit a business idea or concept by Feb. 22 in the hopes of taking home cash. This competition, brought to Great Bend...
Barton Co. Health Department benefitting from electronic records
Sometimes organizations have to spend a little to save a little. Wednesday morning, Barton County Health Department Director Karen Winkelman asked the commission for approval to pay $29,731 for another annual subscription to the Nightingale Notes electronic medical record (EMR) program utilized by the department. "We purchased this in December...
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs
The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
Barton CC and Larned High School team up to offer carpentry
Barton Community College has offered dual credit courses at Larned High School since the early 2000s. Because of this partnership, some of LHS’s teachers are also Barton adjunct faculty. Students can enroll in general education courses such as college-level math and English to help get a head start on their college coursework. Now carpentry has joined the lineup.
Great Bend City Attorney: It’s a digital world
The City of Great Bend contracted out the city attorney and prosecutor positions in November 2021 after Bob Suelter retired from the position. Allen Glendening, with local law firm Watkins Calcara, spent almost a year as the contracted city attorney on a part-time basis. Last November, Glendenning was named Great Bend’s full-time attorney and prosecutor as he wanted to transition away from his current practice.
‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative
A Massachusetts woman has successfully connected a more than a century-old baby photo taken in Hutchinson with a relative on the west coast.
Kansas might tighten criminal penalties for kids, after loosening them 6 years ago
TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
KDWPT returns Birding Big Year Contest for 2023
In 2003, former Denver Post journalist Mark Obmascik published "The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession." The book was later turned into a feature film starring Owen Wilson and Jack Black as birding enthusiasts who will do almost anything to see unique birds. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is once again following suit with a renewal of its Kansas Birding Big Year Contest. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the area is perfect for the contest.
KDHE reports slight increase in COVID cases, 25 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,163 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2, for a total of 928,185 cases. The state reported 2,148 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 25 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 25,...
