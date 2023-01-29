ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Great Bend Post

Grant money available to improve Barton and other area communities

Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) invites proposals for its competitive grant cycle focused on building the community around us. These funds support a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Family Crisis Center opens new shelter home in Larned

Family Crisis Center, Inc. based in Great Bend has a mission of serving all victims of abuse in its 10 counties of service through central and southcentral Kansas. The mission got a little easier this week with the opening of a new shelter in Larned. Executive Director Kylree Graves said the Center has owned the property for more than a year. Renovations were recently completed and the Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last Thursday, just ahead of Monday's official open.
LARNED, KS
KCTV 5

Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

‘They traumatized her without any reason.’ Kansas girl, 3, sent to live with new family

Crying that she wanted to go home, a 3-year-old girl was sent to live with a new family Tuesday afternoon, devastating the one she had lived with her whole life. “You could hear her crying down the hall,” said Nicole DeHaven, tears falling down her cheeks as she talked about the little girl she and her husband, John, have raised since she was three days old. “They had to hold her back. She kept saying, ‘I want to go home. I want to go home.”
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Kan. offers $1,000 to help students recover from pandemic

TOPEKA – As Kansas students continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, the creation of the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), which will provide qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per child to pay for educational goods and services such as tutoring and school supplies, according to a statement from her office.
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Nearly $1.8 Million in Funding for 10 Family Resource Centers in Kansas

Ten Kansas communities are receiving grants to help create several Family Resource Centers. These grants are through the Kansas Department for Children and Families and are part of the ongoing effort to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency. DCF awarded grants to:. Agency. Counties...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

BOOR: Garden Hour program

Even during the heart of winter, a popular online gardening series is drawing hundreds of Kansans to its monthly, lunch-hour programs. Organizers of the K-State Garden Hour say the 2023 lineup – which kicked off on Jan. 4 – will continue a tradition of providing updated information on gardening topics that Kansans have asked for.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Bettles hired by Fox Theatre

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre announced Penny Bettles as the new Development Administrator. Penny started Monday and will plan and coordinate all development activities, major fundraising activities, sponsorship programs, and related special projects. Bettles also will also seek out and write grant proposals along with assisting...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

KHP announces Condensed Academy for current Kansas LEOs

The Kansas Highway Patrol has announced its upcoming Condensed Academy, Class No. 67, which is open for applications from full-time certified Kansas law enforcement officers interested in becoming Kansas Highway Patrol troopers. Held at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina, Class No. 67 will begin on Sept. 19,...
SALINA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton CC and Larned High School team up to offer carpentry

Barton Community College has offered dual credit courses at Larned High School since the early 2000s. Because of this partnership, some of LHS’s teachers are also Barton adjunct faculty. Students can enroll in general education courses such as college-level math and English to help get a head start on their college coursework. Now carpentry has joined the lineup.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Attorney: It’s a digital world

The City of Great Bend contracted out the city attorney and prosecutor positions in November 2021 after Bob Suelter retired from the position. Allen Glendening, with local law firm Watkins Calcara, spent almost a year as the contracted city attorney on a part-time basis. Last November, Glendenning was named Great Bend’s full-time attorney and prosecutor as he wanted to transition away from his current practice.
GREAT BEND, KS
kcur.org

Kansas might tighten criminal penalties for kids, after loosening them 6 years ago

TOPEKA, Kansas — Christina Smith says her son has threatened to kill her. Smith was recovering from knee surgery when her child threw her against a wall because he didn’t want to go back to a psychiatric ward. She tried to call 911, but her son took her phone. Police have been to her house before, yet Smith said they didn’t do anything meaningful.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KDWPT returns Birding Big Year Contest for 2023

In 2003, former Denver Post journalist Mark Obmascik published "The Big Year: A Tale of Man, Nature, and Fowl Obsession." The book was later turned into a feature film starring Owen Wilson and Jack Black as birding enthusiasts who will do almost anything to see unique birds. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is once again following suit with a renewal of its Kansas Birding Big Year Contest. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the area is perfect for the contest.
GREAT BEND, KS
