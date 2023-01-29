Read full article on original website
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Local resources for the homeless are not guaranteed and often have conditions that must be metCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem goes above and beyond in helping homeless veterans find housingCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot downCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over ‘Cuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62 on Monday night. Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for the...
Save the Dates: 2023 Virginia Tech Football schedule
ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 ACC slate of the Virginia Tech Hokies football schedule has been released. During ACC Network’s “The Huddle” Monday night, the conference released its conference schedule for the entire league. Here’s a look at the Hokies’ schedule:. Week 1, Sept....
WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area
ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season. Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount...
1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Pulaski Co’s Trevor Burton
Dublin, Va. – Pulaski County knows football, with legendary coaches Joel Hicks and Jack Turner leaving their mark-- And now coach Cam Akers has the reins. Akers had senior Trevor Burton leading the way in 2022. The senior running back tore off 308 yards and four touchdowns in a...
Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives
SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
Roanoke Valley students attend Student Registered Apprenticeship Showcase
SALEM, Va. – Finding a career path can sometimes be difficult for students but businesses in the Roanoke Valley are looking to give them a sneak peek into their fields of work. The Student Registered Apprenticeship program gives students across the Commonwealth the chance to work toward credentials associated...
Roanoke’s Starcade celebrates fourth anniversary with $4 admission
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Starcade turned four years old on Tuesday. To celebrate the occasion, the local business knocked the admission price down to $4. Director Aimee Simmons said although it’s a Tuesday, that hasn’t kept the crowd away. She said they’re happy to see the show of support from families.
WATCH: Trending cooler to start February, rain ahead
ROANOKE, Va. – Most of us are dry this morning, but we are tracking some shower activity in Southside. The bulk of the rain stays south of the area today, but we’ll keep the small chance for rain in the forecast. Scattered showers are most likely in Southside,...
‘He brings a lot of joy’: Roanoke College Athletic Training Clinic gets therapy dog
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke College Athletic Training Clinic is adding a four-legged friend to its team. Milo, an adorable dog who has already stolen the hearts of many, is coming to Roanoke College as a student-athlete wellness supporter. As he takes on his first season at Roanoke College,...
Roanoke ABC Store officially opens in downtown
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia ABC celebrated the grand opening of their new Downtown Roanoke location today. The location on Campbell Avenue is the newest store in the ABC network. This is not the first time an ABC store has lived in this building. The original Roanoke ABC store resided...
Feb. 1, 2023 Picture of the Day
Thanks to Patty Lovelace for sending today’s Picture of the Day from Salem. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
Duck Donuts Valentine’s Day assortment now available
Love is in the air at Duck Donuts. Starting Feb. 1 and lasting until Valentine’s Day, you can grab the shop’s limited-time donut Love Assortment. Sweet treats for this year’s donuts include chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle, vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose and strawberry icing with mini chocolate chips.
Tracking one more weak system before temperatures crash later this week
ROANOKE, Va. – Most of Wednesday is dry outside of the early morning hours. We’re on the north (cool side) of a frontal system, meaning temperatures Wednesday will be much lower than they’ve been the past couple of days. Highs reach the 40s, which is seasonable for...
New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties
New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
Virginia DOE’s $201 million budget mistake could impact your child’s classroom
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Cuts could be coming to your child’s classroom. This comes after Virginia’s Department of Education shared with school districts across the commonwealth, that they’re $201 million short in state funding. This multi-million dollar mistake was caused by the elimination of a portion...
Win free pizza for a year at Benny’s grand-opening ceremony in Bedford this Friday
BEDFORD, Va. – Benny Soldato’s is one step closer to bringing its massive 28-inch pizzas to Bedford. A grand-opening ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. at 620 Railroad Ave, and what’s even better is that those who attend will have the chance to win free pizza for a year.
Dream of being your own boss? Sign up for the Gauntlet
Vinton – If you have an idea to start your own business, or already have a business you are looking to expand, registration is now open for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition hosted by the Advancement Foundation in Vinton. The Gauntlet is Virginia’s Largest Business Program...
No injuries or impacts to production after fire at Volvo plant in Dublin
DUBLIN, Va. – All employees are safe and no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a small building not far from the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Operations in Dublin, according to a Volvo Trucks spokesperson. Officials say the fire happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday...
Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
Water main break reported in the Newbern Rd and Cougar Trail Rd area of Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post. This is due to a water line break in the county, and officials...
