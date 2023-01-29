ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

Gardner, No. 6 Virginia win 7th straight, 67-62 over ‘Cuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game, 67-62 on Monday night. Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSLS

Save the Dates: 2023 Virginia Tech Football schedule

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 ACC slate of the Virginia Tech Hokies football schedule has been released. During ACC Network’s “The Huddle” Monday night, the conference released its conference schedule for the entire league. Here’s a look at the Hokies’ schedule:. Week 1, Sept....
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area

ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season. Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Pulaski Co’s Trevor Burton

Dublin, Va. – Pulaski County knows football, with legendary coaches Joel Hicks and Jack Turner leaving their mark-- And now coach Cam Akers has the reins. Akers had senior Trevor Burton leading the way in 2022. The senior running back tore off 308 yards and four touchdowns in a...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Special Olympics recognizes local schools for inclusion initiatives

SALEM, Va. – The 2023 New River Polar Plunge is less than one month away, as plungers prepare to be freezin’ for a reason to support the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia. Schools in Southwest Virginia are also involved in spreading Special Olympics’ message of inclusion...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Roanoke’s Starcade celebrates fourth anniversary with $4 admission

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Starcade turned four years old on Tuesday. To celebrate the occasion, the local business knocked the admission price down to $4. Director Aimee Simmons said although it’s a Tuesday, that hasn’t kept the crowd away. She said they’re happy to see the show of support from families.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

WATCH: Trending cooler to start February, rain ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – Most of us are dry this morning, but we are tracking some shower activity in Southside. The bulk of the rain stays south of the area today, but we’ll keep the small chance for rain in the forecast. Scattered showers are most likely in Southside,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke ABC Store officially opens in downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia ABC celebrated the grand opening of their new Downtown Roanoke location today. The location on Campbell Avenue is the newest store in the ABC network. This is not the first time an ABC store has lived in this building. The original Roanoke ABC store resided...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Feb. 1, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Patty Lovelace for sending today’s Picture of the Day from Salem. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Duck Donuts Valentine’s Day assortment now available

Love is in the air at Duck Donuts. Starting Feb. 1 and lasting until Valentine’s Day, you can grab the shop’s limited-time donut Love Assortment. Sweet treats for this year’s donuts include chocolate icing with raspberry drizzle, vanilla icing with limited-time love sprinkles and a candied rose and strawberry icing with mini chocolate chips.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties

New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Dream of being your own boss? Sign up for the Gauntlet

Vinton – If you have an idea to start your own business, or already have a business you are looking to expand, registration is now open for the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Program and Competition hosted by the Advancement Foundation in Vinton. The Gauntlet is Virginia’s Largest Business Program...
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
ROANOKE, VA

