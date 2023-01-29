To The Point: State of the State and reaction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the State of the State address and on this “To The Point,” will look at some of what she is proposing including new gun legislation that she says would make people safer.

“The time for only thoughts and prayers is over. It’s time for commonsense action to reduce gun violence in our communities. Let’s enact universal background checks for people who want to buy firearms. Let’s enact safe storage laws so we can make sure firearms are stored safely at home. And let’s enact extreme risk protection orders, so we can keep guns out of the hands of those who might represent a danger to themselves or others. If Florida and Indiana can get this done, we sure can, right?” she said.

Plus you’ll hear part of the Republican response as battle lines are being drawn early on in this legislative session in Lansing.

It’s all on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 28.

