22 Year-Old Instagram Model Killed Her Father After a Rage Over Laptop
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.
Extra and unexpected freebies for New York City migrants include free haircuts, ferry tickets, games, and snacks
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn Shelters
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
norwoodnews.org
New York City Declares End to MPV Outbreak After “Nation-Leading Response”
City health officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, an end to the MPV [monkeypox / “mpox”] outbreak. The news comes as transmission remains “very low” in the City for two consecutive months health officials said, adding that the declaration followed the successful vaccination of more than 100,000 New Yorkers, and community partnerships in education and behavior change.
norwoodnews.org
Missing Marble Hill Girl Aged 12 Last Seen Walking towards Brooklyn Middle School
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl from Marble Hill who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It was reported to police that Dayana Vazquez of 1 Adrian Avenue in the Marble Hill section of The Bronx, located in the 50th Precinct, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at around 7.47 a.m., leaving Prospect Park station. She was walking toward M.S. 442 Carroll Garden School for Innovation, located at 500 19th Street, Brooklyn, located in the 72nd Precinct.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Marble Hill: Missing Girl Aged 12 Last Seen in Brooklyn, Home and “in Good Health”
The NYPD said a 12-year-old girl from Marble Hill who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 31, has returned home and is “in good health.”. It was reported to police that, prior to returning home, Dayana Vazquez of Adrian Avenue in the Marble Hill section of The Bronx was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at around 7.47 a.m., leaving Prospect Park station in Brooklyn. She was walking toward M.S. 442 Carroll Garden School for Innovation, located at 500 19th Street.
NYC migrants refuse to leave midtown hotel, citing inhumane conditions at new Brooklyn shelter
New York City officials are in a standoff with a group of migrant men who refuse to be relocated from a Midtown hotel into the recently opened barracks-style shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, The New York Times reports. The men have been camping out in front of the Watson Hotel in protest, citing inhumane conditions at the Red Hook facility. Some men refusing to leave said they heard the shelter has no heat and lacked privacy or a safe place to put their belongings, per the Times. Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the temporary shelter in the cruise...
norwoodnews.org
Allerton: Police Appeal to Public to Help Identify Group following Stabbing
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the people seen in the attached video and photos who are sought in connection to an assault that occurred in Allerton. It was reported to police that on Saturday, Jan. 28, at approximately 6 a.m., in front of 679 Allerton Avenue, a 40-year-old male victim got into a verbal dispute with a group of unidentified individuals, one of whom produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg.
Some migrants refuse to leave Midtown shelter for Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
NEW YORK -- Some asylum seekers are pushing back on a plan to move to a new shelter in Brooklyn. Some of them say they're refusing to leave the Midtown hotel that the city has been housing them in.The city is trying to move some of them from the Watson Hotel to a new shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but many of the men gathered outside the hotel said they wouldn't leave.The city sent MTA buses, but many of the people said they wouldn't board them, adding they were concerned about the conditions at the new shelter.Some asylum...
proclaimerscv.com
Brooklyn Woman Sues NYC After Being Denied SNAP Payments for Months
A 71-year-old Brooklyn resident who lives alone is worried about going to sleep one day and never waking up. As per court documents, Maria Forest’s anxiety is the result of a dietary adjustment she had to make after mysteriously losing her monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A woman has diabetes and has to purchase less healthy food because she doesn’t have the extra money. Forest, who walks with a walking stick due to a spinal injury, has also had to decide about paying for meals and buying painkillers.
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
rew-online.com
East New York Affordable Housing Development The Fountains Reaches 100% Occupancy
The Arker Companies today announced that The Fountains, a 100% affordable housing development in East New York, has been fully leased-up just over a year since its opening. “We are incredibly proud to have helped thousands of Brooklynites secure safe, affordable homes at The Fountains,” said Alex Arker, principal at the Arker Companies. “We’re grateful to the local leaders and partners, including Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams, for supporting East New York families with the high quality housing they deserve. Our team will continue to work alongside Progressive Management, The Block Institute and the amazing residents to ensure that this community can continue to thrive.”
New Yorkers sue city over delays to food stamps
City Department of Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins was named in a federal lawsuit alleging a backlog of food stamp applications violates the law. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, alleges nearly 28,000 food stamp applications were overdue as of December. [ more › ]
Brooklyn precinct community council member resigns over controversial commander's promotion
A Brooklyn precinct councilman resigned in protest after former Cmdr. John Mastronardi was promoted to deputy chief despite a 2020 controversy that saw him transferred from his previous station.
In video circulating online, Staten Island high school teacher uses racial slur while talking to student; DOE investigating
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An incident involving a Tottenville High School teacher using a racial slur that was caught on video and is circulating on social media is under investigation by city education officials. In the video, posted to Snapchat and sent anonymously to the Advance/SILive.com, the teacher at...
The Point: NYCHA faces crisis as tenants fall behind on rent
Finding money to keep New York City's vast network of public housing up and running has always been an iffy proposition. But with thousands of tenants falling behind on rent, NYCHA faces a new crisis. Can it be solved?The PointLisa Bova-Hiatt is the interim head of NYCHA who is facing a new and possibly unanticipated problem. Plummeting rent payments have made it even more difficult to fix the numerous problems facing public housing residents. Watch Marcia Kramer's conversation with Bova-Hiatt here or in the player below. Next, Kramer spoke with tenant activist Daniel Barber, president of the Jackson Houses Resident Association, for the view from the other side. Watch the conversation here or in the player below. Your PointPeople who live in public housing give it mixed reviews. Some like it, but even they have a laundry list of complaints. Exclamation PointIn an conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Bova-Hiatt shares her thoughts on NYCHA's future and Barber pleads with city leaders to stop making empty promises. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
'Don't ignore us' - Williamsburg's Puerto Rican community still wants answers about removed street sign
Although the DOT has since returned the sign and thanked the community for their outreach, protesters vowed to return if they did not get answers to their questions.
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
Wi-Fi service comes to an end on NYC buses: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The bus system in New York City is now a little less connected. The MTA turned off free Wi-Fi on buses on Jan. 14, an agency spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Wi-Fi had been available on about 75 percent of the agency’s fleet. The transit agency cut off the Wi-Fi because of low-usage […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Five more cops hired in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Five men took their oaths of office on Friday to become the newest members of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. The new hires bring the force up to 88 sworn members, with four vacancies remaining. In his first swearing-in ceremony as mayor, Marc Nelson vowed to continue to support the police department.
NY lottery player wins $200,000; two other Powerball players win $50,000
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lottery player in New York took home a whopping $200,000 with a Power Play win on Saturday, lottery officials said. The Power Play prize-winning ticket was bought at Uptown Service Station Corp. on First Avenue in Manhattan. Two others won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. A ticket worth $50,000 was […]
