Westminster, CA

Key News Network

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike

Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
2urbangirls.com

Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif.- A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan....
2urbangirls.com

Man stabbed to death at Metro train station

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was stabbed to death Tuesday evening at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at approximately 9:01 p.m. at the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street where they found the victim lying near an escalator, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eiseman.
orangecountytribune.com

Shots fired; police investigate

Westminster police are investigating what they term an attempted murder incident early Wednesday morning that may be connected to an earlier raid on an alleged illegal gambling establishment. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident began at about 1:13 a.m. when police received reports of the sounds...
foxla.com

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID victim of fatal Long Beach crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 26-year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
CBS LA

Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins

Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
KTLA.com

Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized

At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
2urbangirls.com

HeySoCal

Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
