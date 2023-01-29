Read full article on original website
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Man Riding Mini Bike
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was left for dead after a hit-and-run driver plowed into a motorized mini bike late Sunday night, Jan. 29, around 10:38 p.m. Multiple calls were received for a body in lanes of eastbound Telegraph Road over the San Gabriel River in the city of Downey.
Driver pleads guilty to fatal crash in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif.- A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets pleaded guilty Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal crash in Irvine. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, pleaded guilty to a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter. A jury convicted her Jan....
Passenger Seriously Injured in Alleged Sleepy Driver Crash into Big Rig
Anaheim, Orange County, CA: A male passenger was seriously injured after a female driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, sending their white sedan into the back of a parked big rig early Wednesday morning. Authorities received calls regarding the crash shortly before 1:45 a.m., Feb. 1, where a man...
Man stabbed to death at Metro train station
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was stabbed to death Tuesday evening at the Westlake/MacArthur Park Metro Station. Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at approximately 9:01 p.m. at the station at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street where they found the victim lying near an escalator, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eiseman.
Man Charged After Series of Alleged Road-Rage Attacks in Pasadena, Throughout County
A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, pleaded not guilty in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom to four counts each of assault by means...
1 Injured, DUI Driver Arrested After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 14 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle traffic collision southbound 14 Freeway, south of Placerita Canyon Road on-ramp, that was reported Sunday night, Jan. 29, at 9:18 p.m. California Highway Patrol blocked all lanes of traffic to push off a vehicle on...
Shots fired; police investigate
Westminster police are investigating what they term an attempted murder incident early Wednesday morning that may be connected to an earlier raid on an alleged illegal gambling establishment. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident began at about 1:13 a.m. when police received reports of the sounds...
Woman gets light sentence after attempting to run over man in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail, or time already served behind bars, and 60 hours of community service for attempting to run over a man in Westminster with her 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Police were called July 9 regarding...
Man who allegedly threatened to stab people inside Commerce Casino taken into custody
COMMERCE, Calif. - A suspect allegedly armed with a knife at the Commerce Casino was taken into custody after a standoff with sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A witness told FOX 11 the suspect threatened to stab everyone inside a poker room. That's...
Authorities ID victim of fatal Long Beach crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 26-year-old motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Long Beach was identified Tuesday. Officers were dispatched at about 4:05 a.m. Sunday to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Pursuit Ends with Combative Suspect Trapped in Crashed Vehicle
San Dimas, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department officers were in pursuit of a red pickup truck that ended just after 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, in the city of San Dimas with the suspect trapped in the crashed vehicle. The pursuit was initiated in the city of Pomona, however, the reason for the pursuit is unknown at this time.
Long Beach burglary suspect sought after 3 break-ins
Caught on camera: a string of restaurant break-ins in Long Beach. At least three restaurants were hit over the weekend: The Breakfast Bar, Speak Cheezy, and Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant.The burglar was recorded on camera smashing windows and heading for the registers.Police have not officially confirmed the three robberies are connected, but the businesses' owners see similarities.Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, a suspect wearing a white mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants smashed through the front door of The Breakfast Bar at 3404 E. 4th Street and stole two registers.About an hour later, a suspect with the same description was seen breaking into Speak Cheezy, a pizza restaurant located at 3950 E. 4th St., about a half-mile away. A safe with a "substantial" amount of cash was stolen.Baja Sonora Mexican Restaurant, at 2940 Clark Avenue, was also broken into on Sunday morning.
Car slams into building in Lakewood; 1 hospitalized
At least one person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a building in Lakewood Tuesday. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. at a strip mall at Bloomfield Avenue and Centralia Street. Sky5 aerial footage showed a gray Toyota sedan had plowed through the front of a business next...
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
Authorities ID victim of fatal crash near DTLA
LOS ANGELES – The man killed in a three-vehicle crash in Koreatown was identified by authorities Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as 44-year-old Edinson Orjuela Castillo. The collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according...
Man accused of Monterey Park shooting made dubious claims to police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report.
Fatal 3-car crash in Koreatown leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
A three-vehicle crash in Koreatown left a man dead and three other people injured Tuesday. The collision occurred about 1:45 a.m. at Olympic Boulevard and Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers learned that a vehicle traveling south on Hoover Street crashed into a car traveling...
El Sereno triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized, authorities say
A shooting in El Sereno left one man dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.
