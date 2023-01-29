ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville African American Museum hosts annual book fair

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1ksB_0kUsqN9W00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Soul Writer’s Guild for the Evansville African American Museum hosted its annual book fair Saturday night.

Evansville native Brandon Darrett spoke about his book Replenished , which he says focuses on self-empowerment for children. He tells us his childhood experiences inspired him to become an author.

“My dad, my mom, my brother, you know, of course they always kind of told me and instilled in me that I could be whatever I wanted to be in life, and as I grew I just kind of wanted to give that back to the kids in itself because it is a very important process,” Darrett explains.

Darrett hopes his book will help improve the self-worth of many children. Sunday afternoon, he used personal experiences to spread his message to kids at the Carver Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Wesselman Woods unveils Black Trailblazers exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wesselman Woods partnered with the Evansville African American Museum to open an exhibit in celebration of Black History Month. “The ‘Black Trailblazers’ exhibition highlights Black representation in environmental sciences through untold stories of local naturalists and internationally-renowned ecologists,” organizers say. According to Wesselman Woods, the exhibit will introduce the voice of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

There will be a free night for the family at CMOE

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Children’s Musuem of Evansville (CMOE) announced that Family Free Night is back. Officials say on February 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can explore the museum for free. The museum says there will be various activities throughout the museum for the family to enjoy, and last admittance is at 7:30 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVPL: Share a valentine with community heroes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) invites the community to share a message of thanks to local nurses, doctors, officers, firefighters and other heroes during its initiative, Hearts for Heroes. EVPL says Hearts for Heroes offers the opportunity to write a special valentine with a message of thanks, encouragement, or support to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area

The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Kristen Walters

Large retail store opens another new location in Kentucky

A major retail store chain recently opened another new location in Kentucky. Their official grand opening event is set for this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular craft store chain Michaels will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Owensboro, according to local sources.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Cops Connecting with Kids heads to Disney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday morning Evansville Police officers along with students in the community will trade in the wintry temperatures for sunny Florida for the annual trip to Disney World. The trip is part of the Cops Connecting with Kids program. Students from area schools were chosen months to attend the 2023 trip. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only

If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Hospital Group Closing More Facilities

Ascension St. Vincent will close ten more of their primary care facilities within the next 90 days. Last June the hospital group closed 11 throughout Indiana, including three in the Evansville area. The only primary care affected in the latest closings is in Haubstadt. The others are in the central...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Two Memorial Student-Athletes Receive National Honor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Reitz Memorial Student-Athletes, Emily Mattingly and Kate Jackson joining the ranks. Senior, Emily Mattingly, has been playing sports her entire life, including soccer...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckersasc.com

Center for Pain Management acquires Indiana Spine & Pain Institute

The Center for Pain Management has acquired Indiana Spine & Pain Institute. Indiana Spine & Pain Institute has three locations in Evansville, Jasper and Rockport, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the Center for Pain Management. The interventional pain practices specialize in treating acute and chronic pain. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy