This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs crush Wofford to break home losing streak
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State’s basketball players walked off the court at Freedom Hall on Wednesday night with a collective sigh of relief. They finally won a home game.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs can end home skid with second win over Terriers
JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State is about to get another chance to win a home game and Bucs men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver is hoping for better results than his team has managed lately. The Bucs, who play host to Southern Conference foe Wofford on Wednesday at...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Unicoi County shuts down Elizabethton for Upper Lakes win
ERWIN — Unicoi County was able to withstand Elizabethton’s fast start and roll to a 60-36 victory in Upper Lakes Conference action Tuesday night at the Devils Den. Grant Hensley led the Blue Devils with 16 points and Eli Johnson was right behind with 15. Jackson Simmons barely missed double digits with nine points.
Kingsport Times-News
McHugh has career game in Tribe's rout of 'Blazers
KINGSPORT — It seemed like an endless parade of Dobyns-Bennett makes. The Indians shot an impressive 37-for-67 from the field in Tuesday’s 89-69 boys basketball thumping of Big 5 Conference foe Daniel Boone at the Tribe Athletic Complex 89-69.
Kingsport Times-News
Timekeepers still needed for Kingsport swim meets
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Aquatic Center on Wednesday said that it is still looking for volunteers to be timekeepers for two swim meets. Timekeepers are needed for the Mid-South event on Thursday through Saturday, according to a press release from the city of Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Unalii dies over the weekend
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park announced Tuesday the death of one of its wolves, Unalii. “He had a kind and friendly spirit that endeared him to anyone that worked with him,” said Park Manager Megan Krager. “He was known to be a big eater and always tried to make his way to the front of the chow line at feeding time. Everyone at the park will miss him greatly.”
Kingsport Times-News
Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge
KINGSPORT - Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge, age 77, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 29th at Brookdale Kingsport after a well fought battle with cancer. Brenda was born May 18, 1945 to the late James and Martha Wilcox in Kingsport, Tennessee. Brenda grew up in Gate City, Virginia with her sisters Sandra and LoRita and her brother Rocky. Brenda married Jay Burdge in 1967 and they moved to Kingsport to live and raise their family. After she raised her children, Shawn and Tiffany, Brenda’s greatest joy was becoming a Mimi. She was a fierce supporter of her grandchildren and spent many days cheering loudly from sidelines.
Kingsport Times-News
Dos Gatos Coffee Bar features Milligan student art
In February, Dos Gatos Coffee Bar, in downtown Johnson City, will be featuring artwork by students at Milligan University in an exhibit titled “Two Cats + a Herd of Buffalo.”. The student art will be on display at Dos Gatos throughout the month, up until Monday February 27. The...
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge work-based learning manufacturing signing
Sullivan's West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester. The work-based learning program is in the second semester of its first year at West Ridge High School, a school official said. Four students participated in the fall semester.
Kingsport Times-News
Juanita L. Townsend
DUFFIELD, VA - Juanita L. Townsend, age 76 of Duffield, Virginia passed away while in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Sunday, January 29, 2023. The family will receive friends Friday, February 3, 2023, from 12 to 2 PM at...
Kingsport Times-News
20 years later: Astronaut who died on Columbia has connection to Kingsport
Twenty years ago today, Laurel Clark and six other astronauts died as the space shuttle Columbia deteriorated around them as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere. Clark had a Kingsport connection. She had visited the city and area several times, as her brother-in-law, Dave Clark, has roots here.
Kingsport Times-News
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it at about 8 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Billy Idol, Bret Michaels set for outdoor Rebel Rock Street Show in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. — British rocker Billy Idol sings about “more, more, more” in his smash “Rebel Yell.” Bret Michaels, lead singer of hair metal band Poison, sang “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”. All roses, no thorns and more, more, more will come to Bristol...
Kingsport Times-News
Of One Accord outlines scope of services provided in 2022
ROGERSVILLE — Of One Accord Ministries released its end-of-the-year report for 2022, which noted that the organization served almost 95,000 people in Hawkins and Hancock counties. The document was handed out at the monthly Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Breakfast on Jan. 26.
Kingsport Times-News
Watauga Lake Cleanup
BUTLER — The kickoff event of this year’s Cherokee National Forest River Cleanup Series will take place with the annual Watauga Lake Cleanup this Saturday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Little Milligan Boat Ramp on Lakeview Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Lee County Airport, other projects get Opportunity Appalachia assistance grants
JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts. Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
Kingsport Times-News
'Come and just have fun' – Skating rink organizes night for special needs folks
NORTON — Jahmal Potter wants everyone to have fun at his business. While his arcade/skating rink/event venue The Great often fills the parking lot and street parking in downtown Norton, Potter said he has found that the normal flash and noise may leave some local residents out of that fun.
Kingsport Times-News
UPDATE: Chemical reaction injures five at Nuclear Fuel Services
ERWIN — A chemical reaction at Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin sent two employees to the hospital on Monday, according to a press release from the company. The release states the facility experienced a minor chemical reaction during “routine inventory activities” around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Pharmacy admissions events announced
East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is offering free, in-person and virtual admissions events for prospective students, high school teachers and guidance counselors interested in learning more about the pharmacy profession. The dates are as follows:. - “Pharmacy Application & Financial Aid Workshop,” virtual, Wednesday, Feb. 8,...
