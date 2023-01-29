KINGSPORT - Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge, age 77, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 29th at Brookdale Kingsport after a well fought battle with cancer. Brenda was born May 18, 1945 to the late James and Martha Wilcox in Kingsport, Tennessee. Brenda grew up in Gate City, Virginia with her sisters Sandra and LoRita and her brother Rocky. Brenda married Jay Burdge in 1967 and they moved to Kingsport to live and raise their family. After she raised her children, Shawn and Tiffany, Brenda’s greatest joy was becoming a Mimi. She was a fierce supporter of her grandchildren and spent many days cheering loudly from sidelines.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO