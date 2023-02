MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It may be below freezing in Milwaukee this week, but the Milwaukee Brewers are thinking of the Phoenix sunshine and a fresh start in 2023. Pitchers and catchers are due to report to Spring Training on Feb. 16. The first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 21 and the first game of 2023 Spring Training is set for Feb. 25.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO