WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of a crash on Boron Drive in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries in the 4300 block of Boron Drive in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Main Street in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKRC
1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died. Two of the residents...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes are blocked on the interstate in Mason due to a crash
LANDEN, Ohio — UPDATE:. Delays are expected to last around an hour as three lanes are now blocked on I-71 in Mason. Stop and go traffic is backed up to the Western Row exit as police work to clear the crash from the highway. A crash on southbound I-71...
WLWT 5
Crash reported on State Route 48, Hamilton Township police on scene
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police are at the scene of a crash in Warren County, Tuesday night. According to police, it happened on State Route 48 at Regency Park Boulevard. A photo posted by the Hamilton Township Police Department shows two wrecked vehicles blocking the road. Police...
Fox 19
Three displaced, 1 injured following Florence house fire
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Video shows car slide off road, slam into Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
BATAVIA, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to travel safely during winter weather. OSP said last winter, there were 12,939 crashes due to snow, ice or slush-covered roads. This winter, OSP said a trooper on the Batavia Post's cruiser was hit in Williamsburg. OSP shared...
WLWT 5
Boone County man arrested, charged after evading police, striking cruiser
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue police say a man has been arrested and charged after evading multiple traffic stops and striking a police cruiser. According to officials, a traffic stop was attempted by Newport police on a suspected drunk driver that was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
WLWT 5
Crash blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Covington after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the Madison Pike and Taylor Mill Road exits by the Kentucky...
WLWT 5
Multiple vehicles reportedly stuck in hazardous road conditions on Taylor Avenue in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Multiple vehicles reportedly stuck in hazardous road conditions on Taylor Avenue in Oakley. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Dispatch: 2 injured after multivehicle crash on I-71/75 in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-71/75 northbound near Florence. It happened around 9 a.m. when there cars crashed in the northbound lanes of the highway. Boone County dispatchers said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Lakota school bus crashes with 48 students onboard; minor injuries reported
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three students suffered minor injuries after a school bus with 48 students on board crashed in Liberty Township Monday. According to officials, the bus was traveling in the 5300 block of Lesourdsville West Chester Road in Liberty Township when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — The three left lanes are blocked on south bound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials say that traffic is getting by using the ramp lane at this time. Delays...
WLWT 5
A crash involving an ambulance was reported on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — An ambulance was involved in a crash on Montana Avenue in Westwood, Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Montana and Boudinot avenues. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash at this time. For live traffic updates, click here.
Boone County man arrested after early-morning police chase in Bellevue
At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Newport police officers attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver that was recklessly weaving in and out of traffic.
WLWT 5
Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
One person transported after shooting in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Lieutenant Bradbury with the Covington Police Department confirmed that a man was shot and then drove...
WRBI Radio
House on State Road 350 destroyed by fire
Ripley County, IN — No one was injured when flames destroyed a home on State Road 350 late Friday morning. Delaware Fire Chief Ron Bushhorn says the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the house is listed as a total loss. Chief Bushhorn’s department received assistance at the...
