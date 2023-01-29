ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, KY

WLWT 5

Crews respond to a report of a crash on Boron Drive in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews respond to a report of a crash with injuries in the 4300 block of Boron Drive in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

1 sent to the hospital after Florence fire

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A person is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire in Florence. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on Center Park Drive around midnight. All three people inside the home made it out but sadly two family pets died.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Free Soil Road in Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Boone County man arrested, charged after evading police, striking cruiser

BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue police say a man has been arrested and charged after evading multiple traffic stops and striking a police cruiser. According to officials, a traffic stop was attempted by Newport police on a suspected drunk driver that was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
BELLEVUE, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — The two right lanes are blocked on eastbound I-275 in Covington after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported between the Madison Pike and Taylor Mill Road exits by the Kentucky
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Dispatch: 2 injured after multivehicle crash on I-71/75 in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on I-71/75 northbound near Florence. It happened around 9 a.m. when there cars crashed in the northbound lanes of the highway. Boone County dispatchers said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported on Monmouth Street in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on I-471 in Newport due to a crash

NEWPORT, Ky. — The three left lanes are blocked on south bound I-471 in Newport after a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Officials say that traffic is getting by using the ramp lane at this time.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Reports of utility wires down on Bethany Road in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

One person transported after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Bill Cappel Sports Complex, Wednesday morning. Lieutenant Bradbury with the Covington Police Department confirmed that a man was shot and then drove
COVINGTON, KY
WRBI Radio

House on State Road 350 destroyed by fire

Ripley County, IN — No one was injured when flames destroyed a home on State Road 350 late Friday morning. Delaware Fire Chief Ron Bushhorn says the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the house is listed as a total loss. Chief Bushhorn's department received assistance at the
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

