Hanford, CA

GV Wire

Renzi Art to Be Moved After Fire Destroys Fagbule Glass House on Shields Avenue

A fire destroyed an abandoned and dilapidated building in central Fresno early Monday morning, but its treasured artwork remained undisturbed. Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz revealed the city plans to move the 42-year old Clement Renzi work “A Day in the Park” — 288 clay tiles on the side of the building — to a new location.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

From India to Selma, Farming Is a Way of Life for the Brar Family

This is the first in a video series from SJV Water titled “Rooted in the Valley.”. The series highlights family farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, how they came to this area from all over the world, and what the future holds as water becomes a key factor in their ability to survive.
SELMA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Projected Rainfall Chances for Thursday Night Through Friday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills, Sierra Nevada and Yosemite Valley

Projected Precipitation Chances for Mariposa for Thursday Night: 8% and Friday: 18%. Projected Precipitation Chances for Oakhurst for Thursday Night: 4% and Friday: 14%. Projected Precipitation Chances for Yosemite Valley for Thursday Night: 6% and Friday: 15%. January 31, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the tail...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Gift Card Program is a Sweet Success and Sells Out

Thank you to everyone who supported Clovis restaurants by participating in the gift card program, brought to you by the City of Clovis, Clovis Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.). All gift cards allotted for the program have now been distributed. “This program has been...
CLOVIS, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Shelter Emergency—Homeless Lives Matter

“I could care less about Disney on Ice when there are people [not] waking up, dead on the streets. I am the one who has to drive through Tower seeing bodies lying there, lifeless, because the warming centers are not open and they should have been,” said Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias at the Jan. 5 regular Council meeting.
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Yelp rolls out Top 100 restaurants. One Valley eatery made the list.

A popular Fresno deli cracked this year’s version of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants. Yelp placed Sam’s Italian Deli and Market at 68th on the list, honoring the family-owned deli as the only restaurant throughout the Central Valley to make it. The big picture: Sam’s Italian Deli...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Mission CEO says politics has crippled the fight against homelessness, ‘The California system is completely broken’

Later this year the City Center on Dakota is expected to partially open its services for homeless families. The CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission, Matthew Dildine joins Alexan Balekian in an exclusive look inside of the center and why he believes the California system in battling homelessness needs to completely bulldozed.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Water main break closes Sunnyside Ave. in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A water main broke Wednesday morning forcing the closure of a section of Sunnyside Ave. in southeast Fresno. The break was reported around 6:15 a.m. near Jensen Ave. The city of Fresno has shut off the water and crews are working to repair the break.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Slain California officer was preparing to become a parent

SELMA, Calif. (AP) — A 24-year-old California police officer shot and killed this week had been on the force less than two years and was preparing to become a parent, authorities said Wednesday. Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. with the Selma Police Department was patrolling in the small Central Valley...
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

sjvsun.com

Dyer to lead national task force to combat homelessness

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is being tapped by to lead a national task force on homelessness. Dyer revealed the news on KSEE 24’s Sunday Morning Matters, saying he agreed to head the task force but still has to be officially appointed. The backstory: Dyer traveled to Washington D.C. to...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Procession held for fallen Selma police officer at CRMC

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A procession took place Tuesday evening for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed. The Selma Police Department says the officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine Street. He approached the suspect and was shot several times.
FRESNO, CA

