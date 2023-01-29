Read full article on original website
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
List of Black History Month events in Central California
GV Wire
Renzi Art to Be Moved After Fire Destroys Fagbule Glass House on Shields Avenue
A fire destroyed an abandoned and dilapidated building in central Fresno early Monday morning, but its treasured artwork remained undisturbed. Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz revealed the city plans to move the 42-year old Clement Renzi work “A Day in the Park” — 288 clay tiles on the side of the building — to a new location.
GV Wire
From India to Selma, Farming Is a Way of Life for the Brar Family
This is the first in a video series from SJV Water titled “Rooted in the Valley.”. The series highlights family farmers in the San Joaquin Valley, how they came to this area from all over the world, and what the future holds as water becomes a key factor in their ability to survive.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Chances for Thursday Night Through Friday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills, Sierra Nevada and Yosemite Valley
Projected Precipitation Chances for Mariposa for Thursday Night: 8% and Friday: 18%. Projected Precipitation Chances for Oakhurst for Thursday Night: 4% and Friday: 14%. Projected Precipitation Chances for Yosemite Valley for Thursday Night: 6% and Friday: 15%. January 31, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the tail...
Mid-State Fair announces first grandstand acts of 2023. Here’s who is coming
Tickets for one act go on sale Friday.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford City Council approves $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises
The Hanford City Council on Tuesday approved a legal settlement agreeing to pay Helena Agri-Enterprises $12.5 million over the next five years. During the special meeting, it was agreed that $7.5 million will be paid within the next 30 days, and the remaining balance will be paid in annual installments beginning on March 1, 2024.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Gift Card Program is a Sweet Success and Sells Out
Thank you to everyone who supported Clovis restaurants by participating in the gift card program, brought to you by the City of Clovis, Clovis Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.). All gift cards allotted for the program have now been distributed. “This program has been...
fresnoalliance.com
Shelter Emergency—Homeless Lives Matter
“I could care less about Disney on Ice when there are people [not] waking up, dead on the streets. I am the one who has to drive through Tower seeing bodies lying there, lifeless, because the warming centers are not open and they should have been,” said Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias at the Jan. 5 regular Council meeting.
sjvsun.com
Yelp rolls out Top 100 restaurants. One Valley eatery made the list.
A popular Fresno deli cracked this year’s version of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants. Yelp placed Sam’s Italian Deli and Market at 68th on the list, honoring the family-owned deli as the only restaurant throughout the Central Valley to make it. The big picture: Sam’s Italian Deli...
kclu.org
Death row inmate responsible for infamous Santa Barbara County killing dies in prison
He was one of the longest serving inmates on California’s Death Row, convicted of the brutal murder of a six-year-old Santa Barbara County boy. Malcolm Joseph Robbins was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison on Friday. Prison officials believe the 63-year-old man died from natural causes.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Mission CEO says politics has crippled the fight against homelessness, ‘The California system is completely broken’
Later this year the City Center on Dakota is expected to partially open its services for homeless families. The CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission, Matthew Dildine joins Alexan Balekian in an exclusive look inside of the center and why he believes the California system in battling homelessness needs to completely bulldozed.
KMPH.com
Water main break closes Sunnyside Ave. in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A water main broke Wednesday morning forcing the closure of a section of Sunnyside Ave. in southeast Fresno. The break was reported around 6:15 a.m. near Jensen Ave. The city of Fresno has shut off the water and crews are working to repair the break.
Central Valley location among Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond told Nexstar Monday that it will be closing 87 additional stores, an announcement that comes days after the beleaguered home goods chain said it had defaulted on its loans.
Hanford Sentinel
Slain California officer was preparing to become a parent
SELMA, Calif. (AP) — A 24-year-old California police officer shot and killed this week had been on the force less than two years and was preparing to become a parent, authorities said Wednesday. Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. with the Selma Police Department was patrolling in the small Central Valley...
Only 1 Fresno restaurant made Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
(KTXL) — Yelp recently released its list of “Top 100 U.S. Restaurants 2023,” an annual collection of top eateries according to online reviewers, and California locations make up more than one-quarter of the list. The company, known for providing a platform for people to rate and review restaurants and businesses, said that its list was […]
sjvsun.com
Dyer to lead national task force to combat homelessness
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is being tapped by to lead a national task force on homelessness. Dyer revealed the news on KSEE 24’s Sunday Morning Matters, saying he agreed to head the task force but still has to be officially appointed. The backstory: Dyer traveled to Washington D.C. to...
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno mayor tabbed to chair Biden’s new national task force on homelessness, ‘It’s much needed and will be very active’
Fresh off his first visit to the White House for the U.S. conference of mayors, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer makes an exclusive announcement with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Dyer says he has accepted a request to chair President Biden’s national task force on homelessness.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
KMPH.com
Procession held for fallen Selma police officer at CRMC
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A procession took place Tuesday evening for the Selma police officer who was shot and killed. The Selma Police Department says the officer responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in the 2600 block of Pine Street. He approached the suspect and was shot several times.
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
