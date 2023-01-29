DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that happened on Indian Road in the Town of Hustisford. According to officials, on Jan. 28 just after 6:30 a.m., a victim reported two men came to his house and forced entry inside. The report says the suspects told the victim they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.

DODGE COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO