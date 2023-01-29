ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up

MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Portlight Homeless Shelter opens in Ozaukee County to house and help those experiencing homelessness

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new homeless shelter is opening in Ozaukee County on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Family Promise teamed up with the county to open Portlight Shelter amid the pandemic, when more of its residents found themselves without jobs and homeless. Previously, people looking for a warm bed in Ozaukee County were either sent to local churches or given hotel rooms.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Suspect arrested, accused of threatening Burlington Area School District on social media

BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threatening Facebook post directed toward the Burlington Area School District. They say the message, posted on Monday, Jan. 30, did not mention a specific school, student or district official. As a precaution, there...
CBS 58

MPD long-term missing: 15-year-old Joniah Walker, last seen June 2022

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a long-term missing 15-year-old. According to police, Joniah A. Walker was last seen on June 23, 2022 in Milwaukee. Police describe Walker as an African American female, standing 5 ft. tall, weighing 100 lbs., with black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Dodge County sheriff: Investigation underway after armed home invasion in Hustisford

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that happened on Indian Road in the Town of Hustisford. According to officials, on Jan. 28 just after 6:30 a.m., a victim reported two men came to his house and forced entry inside. The report says the suspects told the victim they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Looking ahead at 2023's schedule at Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Winter has officially hit Southeastern Wisconsin with the area's first substantial snowfall paired with frigid temperatures, but that has not taken the wind from Racine Zoo's sails as they plan for fun and action-packed 2023. We were joined by Racine Zoo's Executive Director Beth Heidorn...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Tips for thwarting tax season scamming schemes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Financial information is being typed into home computers at a rapid pace now that tax season is underway. This presents an excellent opportunity for scammers to use phishing schemes to try to get money and personal information from unsuspecting victims. Around 2.4 million Americans are targeted...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy