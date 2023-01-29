Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWhitefish Bay, WI
Waterford woman charged, accused of hitting husband with vehicle during argument after they left barSan HeraldBurlington, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS 58
5,000+ citations issued during snow emergency in Milwaukee; DPW says some never received text alert
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In two days, more than 5,000 citations were issued during the snow emergency in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), due to a system wide issue, they were unable to send parking text alert notifications. Sunday into Monday, the DPW said 2,073...
CBS 58
Milwaukeeans clean up snowfall aftermath as multiple city snow emergencies are set to expire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a snowfall blanketed Milwaukee on Saturday, residents Sunday were left to clean up the mess. Driving around Milwaukee's east side neighborhoods, CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White stopped and spoke with neighbors about how they were handling the aftermath. Some were using snowblowers to clear the areas...
I-94 westbound reopens in Waukesha County following crash
I-94 westbound has reopened following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
CBS 58
Warming center turns into overnight shelter for homeless during deadly cold temperatures
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The frigid temperatures shed a light on one of the most vulnerable group of people who have to seek shelter from the cold. Organizations have told CBS 58 there aren't enough spots in overnight shelters in the Milwaukee area. Now, one organization is stepping up to help.
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10-inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up
MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Impacts:...
CBS 58
MPD issues crime alert: Increase in robberies in downtown 'entertainment areas' and Murray Hill
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police issued a crime alert on Jan. 27 for the city's downtown "entertainment area" and the Murray Hill neighborhood, noting an increase in armed robberies and car break-ins. "We’ve seen an increase in entry to autos around the entertainment district. Also on the east end,...
CBS 58
Officials respond to fire on 7th Avenue in Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Authorities are responding to an active structure fire near 7th Avenue and 48th Street in Kenosha. According to Kenosha police, 7th Avenue is expected to be blocked off to traffic for an extended period of time between 47th Street and 50th Street. Citizens are asked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
CBS 58
'Farfetched,' 'ludicrous': GOP critical of MKE red light camera proposal to reduce reckless driving
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Would speed enforcement cameras in Milwaukee help crack down on reckless driving?. A bipartisan group of lawmakers and Milwaukee leaders say it would, but prominent Republicans argue the solution is more police officers patrolling the streets – not a camera issuing tickets. If you...
CBS 58
Portlight Homeless Shelter opens in Ozaukee County to house and help those experiencing homelessness
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new homeless shelter is opening in Ozaukee County on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Family Promise teamed up with the county to open Portlight Shelter amid the pandemic, when more of its residents found themselves without jobs and homeless. Previously, people looking for a warm bed in Ozaukee County were either sent to local churches or given hotel rooms.
CBS 58
Suspect arrested, accused of threatening Burlington Area School District on social media
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Burlington police say a suspect was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threatening Facebook post directed toward the Burlington Area School District. They say the message, posted on Monday, Jan. 30, did not mention a specific school, student or district official. As a precaution, there...
CBS 58
MPD long-term missing: 15-year-old Joniah Walker, last seen June 2022
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in locating a long-term missing 15-year-old. According to police, Joniah A. Walker was last seen on June 23, 2022 in Milwaukee. Police describe Walker as an African American female, standing 5 ft. tall, weighing 100 lbs., with black...
CBS 58
Dodge County sheriff: Investigation underway after armed home invasion in Hustisford
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that happened on Indian Road in the Town of Hustisford. According to officials, on Jan. 28 just after 6:30 a.m., a victim reported two men came to his house and forced entry inside. The report says the suspects told the victim they were law enforcement officers looking for a homicide suspect.
CBS 58
Looking ahead at 2023's schedule at Racine Zoo
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Winter has officially hit Southeastern Wisconsin with the area's first substantial snowfall paired with frigid temperatures, but that has not taken the wind from Racine Zoo's sails as they plan for fun and action-packed 2023. We were joined by Racine Zoo's Executive Director Beth Heidorn...
CBS 58
Tips for thwarting tax season scamming schemes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Financial information is being typed into home computers at a rapid pace now that tax season is underway. This presents an excellent opportunity for scammers to use phishing schemes to try to get money and personal information from unsuspecting victims. Around 2.4 million Americans are targeted...
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
Comments / 0