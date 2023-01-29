It's time to sing; Agapeland Christian Academy children prepare for performances

In the '50s, '60s and even the '70s, women were excluded from many business organizations, and they were stereotypically anonymous wives and mothers not even allowed to be identified with their own name. Women’s organizations were downgraded as not important professionally as their husbands. I refused to join “wives’” clubs. I took on the male-dominated establishment. I had experienced very unfair treatment as a working woman. I was a single mother trying to provide support for my children and myself since I was 16 years old.

