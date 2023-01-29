ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

It's time to sing; Agapeland Christian Academy children prepare for performances

By STEVE VIRGEN svirgen@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Women after the fifties in 20th century

In the '50s, '60s and even the '70s, women were excluded from many business organizations, and they were stereotypically anonymous wives and mothers not even allowed to be identified with their own name. Women’s organizations were downgraded as not important professionally as their husbands. I refused to join “wives’” clubs. I took on the male-dominated establishment. I had experienced very unfair treatment as a working woman. I was a single mother trying to provide support for my children and myself since I was 16 years old.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Students accepted into colleges at HBCU Caravan at BC

Theresa Price, founder of National College Resources Foundation, shouted into a microphone, announcing that five students from Bakersfield had been accepted into a Historically Black College or University with some scholarship money. It almost seemed similar to an Oprah Winfrey Show spoof: You get a scholarship! And you get a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy