It's time to sing; Agapeland Christian Academy children prepare for performances

Read full article on original website
Related
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Women after the fifties in 20th century
In the '50s, '60s and even the '70s, women were excluded from many business organizations, and they were stereotypically anonymous wives and mothers not even allowed to be identified with their own name. Women’s organizations were downgraded as not important professionally as their husbands. I refused to join “wives’” clubs. I took on the male-dominated establishment. I had experienced very unfair treatment as a working woman. I was a single mother trying to provide support for my children and myself since I was 16 years old.
Bakersfield Californian
Students accepted into colleges at HBCU Caravan at BC
Theresa Price, founder of National College Resources Foundation, shouted into a microphone, announcing that five students from Bakersfield had been accepted into a Historically Black College or University with some scholarship money. It almost seemed similar to an Oprah Winfrey Show spoof: You get a scholarship! And you get a...
Comments / 0