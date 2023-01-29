Effective: 2023-02-01 19:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Light snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.

BROADWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO