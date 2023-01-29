Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Northern Blaine County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County Light snow this evening A area of light snow will move eastward through Central MT this evening. The snow will mainly affect areas east of a line from Shelby to Highwood to Townsend. Visibility will fall below one mile at times as this area of snow moves through. New snow accumulations around one half inch are possible at lower elevations and around an inch in the mountains. Additionally, colder temperatures will also move in, with temperatures falling into the teens, and wind chill values falling below zero. Those with travel plans this evening over Central MT should be alert for changing weather conditions and be prepared for colder temperatures.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 19:28:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Light snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility and cause partial lane blockages.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
