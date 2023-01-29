Read full article on original website
Save 25% On Homesick’s Thoughtful and Nostalgic Candles for Valentine's Day
A long-lasting scented candle is the perfect gift in any season — but it's an especially romantic one for Valentine's Day. Lighting a candle can be a self-care ritual and help someone unwind with their favorite TV show. Whether you're collecting candles to light every day and night for that cozy homey vibe or you're just trying to find a wonderfully relaxing gift for your Valentine, you’re in luck. Right now, Homesick is offering 25% off its entire site.
The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock in time for Valentine's Day
It’s a Dyson product that you can happily give a romantic partner while sidestepping any tricky topics over what said gift may (or may not) imply about you or them, anyone’s cleaning habits (or lack thereof), the (unequal) division of household labor, or gender in/equality: a Dyson Airwrap, which is finally back in stock just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Psst: We Have an Exclusive Coupon to Send Your Hunny Flowers From Urban Stems for Valentine's Day
Thanks to our Urban Stems promo code, you can save 15 percent off a lush flower delivery for Valentine's Day, so you can easily spend under $50 or more than $100, depending on your budget.
Save $5 on the Sakurco Japanese snack box for Valentine's Day
SHOPPING: Add some variety to Valentine's Day by gifting your love a box of 20 unique and authentic Japanese treats. Explore new flavors and go on a tasting journey together and save $5 with our code.
How to gift a great Valentine’s Day fragrance, according to experts
We asked fragrance experts for their tips on how to successfully gift fragrances — from full-size bottles to sample sets and fragrance trials — and rounded up a few ideas to help you on your Valentine’s Day hunt.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Stop Throwing Away Produce Nets and Use Them for This Amazing Hack Instead
Never thought to use them like this!
5 mistakes you’re making with your cast iron skillet
While cast iron skillets are indeed hardy, we’ve found five mistakes which you could be making with this pan right now.
The Right Way to Store Your Knives, According to Knife Experts
Few tools get as much mileage in your kitchen as a great set of knives. Whether you're chopping onions, dicing potatoes, or carving a prime rib roast, using the correct sharp knife increases efficiency and makes the task all the more enjoyable. Your kitchen knives need to be stored carefully to keep them and you safe, and so they are easily available when you need them.
Woman Uses Thrifted Fabric as Makeshift Wallpaper and It Looks So Good
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
Woman Turns Wood Slab From Lowes Into the Cutest Back of Couch Console Table
They use it as a mini snack station.
How to Organize Kitchen Cabinets: 4 Easy Steps
Knowing how to organize kitchen cabinets is very essential for keeping kitchen items in an order. It also helps to prolong the shelf life of food items and makes kitchen essentials easily accessible to use. The kitchen is unarguably the busiest space in a house, so it is somewhat difficult...
19 preserved and dried flowers that'll last long past Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and there’s no better way to show your loved ones you care than by surprising them with a stunning floral bouquet. However, fresh flowers can be very expensive and sadly only last for a short period of time. Fortunately, preserved and...
I Tried 5 Ways to Get Grease Stains off a Glass Baking Dish — And the Winner Got My Pyrex Nice and Clean
Ashley traded the quiet life of a small town in a big house for the hustle and bustle of the Windy City. On any given day you might find her working on a freelance photo or blogging gig, wrangling her little darling, or walking Chuck the boxer. Follow. published Yesterday.
Watching This Bissell Deep Cleaner Remove Tough Stains Is 'So Disgusting Yet Satisfying,' and It's on Sale
It works on any type of soft surface, including carpets and couches If you have carpet or large area rugs in your home, then you know the dreaded feeling of witnessing spills or stains happen in real time. While it can be helpful to reach for a spray carpet cleaner, you can find more permanent results with a deep cleaner. Instead of a bulky, heavy carpet cleaning vacuum that tackles larger spaces, grab the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner that's currently on sale at Target. It...
10 Ways to Transform Your Home for Less Than $10
We all want to transform our homes into something fresh and inviting. But with the rising costs of home improvement projects, it's difficult to get the look we want without breaking the bank. That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 everyday products to transform your home for less than $10. From kitchen upgrades to cleaning products and more, you can make simple and cost-effective changes to your home without going over your budget.
Guide to Valentine’s Day Gifts
