Denton F. Henrich, 80, of Moss Bluff, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the comfort of his home on the river surrounded by family. Denton was born July 29, 1942, in DeRidder, La., to Adolph and Vera Wilson Henrich. Denton grew up in Maplewood, La., along with his sister and two brothers whom were raised by their single mother. Learning self-sacrifice and perseverance from his mother, he excelled in academics. As a 1960 graduate of Sulphur High School, Denton was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship to McNeese State University. Excelling in math, Denton first obtained a Bachelor of Science from McNeese and continuing on at Louisiana State University, he obtained his Master’s in 1971. By 1974 he had completed his Master’s + 30 with a Certification in Administration. Beginning his career at DeQuincy High School as a coach and mathematics teacher, Denton went on to become an Assistant Principal at Maplewood Middle School and then Barbe High School. Denton completed the last nine of his thirty year educational career as the Principal of Barbe High School. Coach took pride in empowering students with his teaching and guidance in hopes that he would make enough difference to better their future. He extended his teaching through prison ministries to students of the C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy and Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. As a man of faith, he enjoyed attending church at First Baptist Moss Bluff and his men’s Bible study group where he cultivated friendships and met many of his fishing buddies. He took an active role in the lives of his grandchildren, often found in the rivers and marshes of Louisiana enjoying his favorite pastime, fishing. Denton and Ray had the privilege of building their dream home on the river. He enjoyed drinking coffee on the deck while watching wildlife with family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of family, supporting his children and following his grandchildren’s functions and sporting events. His stepson, Brett, would most like to recognize him for his unwavering dedication to his sister and mother, Ray during her seventeen year battle with emphysema.

