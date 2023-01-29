Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Jimmie Evelyn Wagstaff
Jimmie Evelyn Wagstaff, a resident of Moss Bluff, La., was born on Aug. 24,1935, in Patroon, Texas, and passed away on Jan. 26, 2023. She is survived by two daughters, Laura Lambert and husband, Gary W. Lambert of Tomball, Texas, and Jackie Mitchell of Houma, La.; grandchildren, Nicole LeBoeuf and husband, Jessie, Kristy Montgomery and husband, Jeff, Perry Boudwin Jr. and Lori Farrell; great-grandchildren, Tyler Olivier, Kassidy Montgomery, Laiken Olivier, Brennon Olivier, Laurie Olivier, Sara LeBoeuf, Kirstyn Montgomery, Ayden Farrell, Kameryn Montgomery, Daymon Smith, and Colton Farrell; great great grandchild, Daxton Adams; sister, Beatrice Parks of Carthage, Texas.
Lake Charles American Press
Denton F. Henrich
Denton F. Henrich, 80, of Moss Bluff, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the comfort of his home on the river surrounded by family. Denton was born July 29, 1942, in DeRidder, La., to Adolph and Vera Wilson Henrich. Denton grew up in Maplewood, La., along with his sister and two brothers whom were raised by their single mother. Learning self-sacrifice and perseverance from his mother, he excelled in academics. As a 1960 graduate of Sulphur High School, Denton was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship to McNeese State University. Excelling in math, Denton first obtained a Bachelor of Science from McNeese and continuing on at Louisiana State University, he obtained his Master’s in 1971. By 1974 he had completed his Master’s + 30 with a Certification in Administration. Beginning his career at DeQuincy High School as a coach and mathematics teacher, Denton went on to become an Assistant Principal at Maplewood Middle School and then Barbe High School. Denton completed the last nine of his thirty year educational career as the Principal of Barbe High School. Coach took pride in empowering students with his teaching and guidance in hopes that he would make enough difference to better their future. He extended his teaching through prison ministries to students of the C. Paul Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy and Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. As a man of faith, he enjoyed attending church at First Baptist Moss Bluff and his men’s Bible study group where he cultivated friendships and met many of his fishing buddies. He took an active role in the lives of his grandchildren, often found in the rivers and marshes of Louisiana enjoying his favorite pastime, fishing. Denton and Ray had the privilege of building their dream home on the river. He enjoyed drinking coffee on the deck while watching wildlife with family and friends. He will be remembered for his love of family, supporting his children and following his grandchildren’s functions and sporting events. His stepson, Brett, would most like to recognize him for his unwavering dedication to his sister and mother, Ray during her seventeen year battle with emphysema.
Lake Charles American Press
John Hugh Winn
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9. John Hugh Winn was born Nov. 4, 1930, to Huby and Edna Leger Winn. He entered Heaven, greeted by his loved ones on Jan. 28, 2023.
Lake Charles American Press
Billy Joseph O’Neal
Billy Joseph O’Neal, 84, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Billy Joseph O’Neal was born to Nannie Arledge O’Neal and George Edward O’Neal on July 27, 1938 in Sabine Parish. Billy was the youngest of six children. His father predeceased him when Billy was four years of age. He and the other children were raised by their mother. For work and family support the family returned to Beauregard Parish.
Lake Charles American Press
John Bruce
John Thomas Bruce passed in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2023, from a brief illness in his home in Laughlin, Nev. John lived most of his life with family in Longville, La.; before moving Laughlin, Nev. While in Louisiana, John was employed at Northrop Grumman Lake Charles prior...
92.9 THE LAKE
Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?
That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
Lake Charles American Press
Colin Nunez takes the helm at Villa Harlequin
Don’t expect dramatic, overnight changes to the menu, but there will be signs, and maybe the aroma of garlic and good cheese wafting from the kitchen more so than in the past. Villa Harlequin has a new executive chef at the helm, 33 year-old Monroe native and Lake Charles resident for the past 13 years, Colin Nunez. Regulars may have already sampled the chef’s subtle influence.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
Lake Charles American Press
Ronald Jean Higginbotham
Ronald Jean Higginbotham passed from this life into the arms of our Lord Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at the age of 65. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Father Wayne LeBleu will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service.
Lake Charles American Press
On Campus: SW La. students recognized
MANCHESTER, N.H. — William Irwin of Lake Charles has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2022 dean’s list. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. SNHU announces...
Eight Signature Louisiana Dishes That Cajuns Love In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Louisiana's culture is beautiful and vibrant. The best-known segment of our culture worldwide is our food. People travel from across the U.S. or even from other countries just to taste the cuisine here in Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats
Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
Lake Charles American Press
Separate tornadoes from last week’s storms confirmed in Calcasieu, Beauregard
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Lake Charles American Press
Parents explore K-12 options during National School Choice Week
“School choice means giving parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children,” said Dr. Ranyel L. Trent, counselor at Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy. Trent and Kathryn “Kathie” Istre, the preK-fourth grade principal at Lake Charles Charter Academy, were among educators who celebrated National School Choice Week...
Louisiana worker filling potholes killed when vehicle crashes into dump truck
MANSFIELD, La. — A Louisiana highway department worker who was filling potholes died and two others were injured Wednesday when a logging truck collided with their dump truck, authorities said. According to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development, Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles,...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 23, 2023 – January 29, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of January 23, 2023 – January 29, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of January 23, 2023 – January 29, 2023.
KPLC TV
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of an overnight homicide near Pinderosa Park. Authorities say they were dispatched to a home off Westwood Drive in the Dove Creek Community of Westlake after receiving a call from a neighbor who reported suspicious behavior around midnight this morning, Feb. 1, 2023.
