Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Boulder Peak Elementary students collect blankets for shelter
MARION, Iowa — Saturday Boulder Creek Intermediate students delivered 95 blankets to the Willis Dady Homeless Shelter. Molly Mulherin, a teacher at Boulder Creek, said a student came up to her with the idea of collecting the blankets for the shelter. After getting permission from the principal that student...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye Community College wins national award for construction contest
Waterloo, IA — Hawkeye Community College’s 'WE Build Waterloo' Program won the National Center for Construction Education & Research’s I BUILT THIS! Video Contest. 'WE Build Waterloo' is a community-based program that provides career training, career counseling, resume assistance, interview preparation, and team building and personal skills development for those with employment barriers.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City hosting events throughout February for Black History Month
Iowa City, IA — Iowa City will be hosting numerous events throughout the month of February for Black History Month. Book clubs, presentations, crafting projects, movie screenings, and other events aimed at celebrating the impact Black Americans have had on our country, educating people on the barriers Black Americans have faced, and still face today.
cbs2iowa.com
Pay It Forward: Helping kids navigate life with incarcerated parents
Cedar Rapids, IA — Being a kid is supposed to be easy; Playing sports, going out with friends and navigating high school, are all parts of the territory in being a young person. However, having a parent, or both parents incarcerated, can make growing up difficult. One Cedar Rapids...
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque Police Dept. looking for help identifying man seen with two missing teens
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Dubuque Police Dept. is asking for help in identifying a man in connection with two missing teenage girls. In a press release sent out by the police department, it is explained that the man is not suspected of criminal activity, but was recently seen with the two teens.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids: 7th street SE between 12th & 11th Ave. closed for three days starting Weds.
Cedar Rapids crews will be working on a water replacement on 7th street SE between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue starting Wednesday. That means the northbound lane of 7th street SE will be closed in that area for about three days. The city reports northbound traffic will have to seek...
cbs2iowa.com
How to recognize a heart attack and protect your heart through cardiac rehabilitation
More than 800,000 Americans have a heart attack each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's one person every 40 seconds. Often, people miss the early warning signs. A heart attack occurs when the blood flow bringing oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or...
cbs2iowa.com
State Auditor releases investigation report on City of Atkins
Up to $100,000 of City of Atkins funds was either misspent or not properly accounted for, according to a special investigation by Iowa Auditor Rob Sand. Atkins City Council requested the investigation because they were worried about some financial transactions made by former City Clerk Amber Bell. Sand released the...
cbs2iowa.com
Townhall on killing of Devonna Walker focuses on Iowa's 'Stand Your Ground' law
CEDAR RAPIDS — Advocates for Social Justice in Cedar Rapids held a townhall discussion Sunday at the Cedar Rapids Public Library, four weeks after the death of Devonna Walker. Walker was stabbed to death after an argument with neighbors in her apartment complex on January 2nd. The man who stabbed her was detained and question, but not arrested and charged.
cbs2iowa.com
CRFD: Man found dead in fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person died Wednesday in connection with a fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. According to a press release Wednesday evening, the fire department is still investigating what caused the fire -- and what caused the man's death. Cedar Rapids Fire Department confirms...
cbs2iowa.com
Denver Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls police arrested a Denver man after he lied to several residents, telling them he was an undercover cop with the Waterloo Police Department. On January 24, officers were called to the Cedar Falls Police Department to speak to Mitchil Thuesen, 21, who claimed to be a victim of an assault.
cbs2iowa.com
Miracle baby defies the odds after coding for nearly 20 minutes
Baby Gwendolyn Yeo is being called a miracle baby. From the day she was born on January 12th, she has faced and defied all the odds. Mom, Traci Yeo said she had a normal pregnancy. Being her second one, she knew what to expect. Until that morning. Yeo says she...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man gets plea deal in shooting death staged to look like suicide
The Marion man accused of killing his girlfriend's uncle with an air rifle took a plea deal just days before he was set to go to trial.. Joshua Conklin was previously charged with second-degree murder in the death of Randal Campbell, 44. According to court records, Conklin pleaded guilty last...
cbs2iowa.com
Former GoCR executives to be sentenced this month in 'newbo evolve' fraud case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two ex-executives of the now-defunct Go Cedar Rapids will both be sentenced this month on federal bank fraud charges. Former Go Cedar Rapids CEO & President Aaron McCreight and former finance director Doug Hargrave will be sentenced on February 16 in U.S. District Court. They were originally set to be sentenced in November 2022 but it got delayed.
cbs2iowa.com
Optimism for some local shops as new survey suggests Iowa's economy headed wrong direction
MARION, Iowa — Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced another rate hike, but smaller than previous increases. The news was met with optimism on Wall Street, but whether that's what is being felt on Iowa's Main Streets depends on a lot of varying factors. The Creighton University Mid-America Business Condition...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa to honor Chris Street Tuesday night, 30 years after his death
IOWA CITY, Iowa — When Iowa host Northwestern Tuesday night, the Hawkeyes will honor Chris Street, the former Hawkeye basketball star who died during the 1993 season in a car crash. The game will be Chris Street Remembrance Day, like it had been scheduled on January 18 until the...
cbs2iowa.com
Caitlin Clark earns another Big Ten Player of the Week honor
Caitlin Clark did it again. The Hawkeye junior shared the Big Ten Player of the Week honors with Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes. Clark lead Iowa to an upset win over No. 2 Ohio State, securing a historic triple double (28 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists). She followed that performance up with almost another triple double against Nebraska, scoring 33 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and getting nine assists.
cbs2iowa.com
Natural gas prices lowest in two years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Over the last two years, the country has experienced some of the warmest winters on record. These warm temperatures have led to lower gas bills, making it less expensive for homeowners to heat their homes. Another factor is that natural gas is a commodity, just...
cbs2iowa.com
ON THIS DAY: Emotional return home for '93 Hawkeyes following the death of Chris Street
30 years ago Tuesday, an emotional group of Hawkeye basketball players outplayed one of the best teams in college basketball at the time, the Fab Five. On January 31, 1993, Iowa hosted the Michigan Wolverines in its first home game since the tragic death of Chris Street. He had died a few weeks prior on January 19, 1993.
Comments / 0