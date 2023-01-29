ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newschannel20.com

Maren Morris to headline at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Grammy-winning, Platinum-certified, and CMA award-winning artist Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair. Morris will perform on Saturday, Aug. 19. Morris is one of the leading voices in music today, armed with incredible vocal stylings and songwriting chops,...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois FOP responds to death of Tyre Nichols

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Fire-Dex donates 15,000 protective gowns to Illinois Fire Service Institute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Fire-Dex, manufacturer of PPE for first responders in the country, has donated 15,000 isolation gowns to the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI). On Tuesday, members of the Fire-Dex, MABAS IL, and the Carle teams were on IFSI training grounds in Champaign for the official distribution...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Heartland Community College hosts 'funnyraiser'

NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Heartland Community College (HCC) Foundation is hosting a night of stand-up comedy to support programs and scholarships. The hosts HCC Funnyraiser Comedy Night will be held in the Astroth Community Education Center on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The...
NORMAL, IL
newschannel20.com

ISBE names Dr. Tony Sanders new state superintendent of education

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today named School District U-46 Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education. Sanders will take over in late February. ISBE Deputy Education Officer Krish Mohip will serve as interim state superintendent of education during the...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Documentary about the Old State Capitol to air on TV

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A documentary about the Old State Capitol will be airing on television for the public twice during President’s Day weekend. “History Reborn'' is a new and locally-produced documentary about the demolition and reconstruction of the Old State Capitol in the 1960s. This week, Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Nature Photography workshop series held at Rock Springs Nature Club

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is partnering with the Decatur Camera Club to host a four-part Nature Photography workshop series in February. The workshops are free to the public and cameras are available to those who need them. The first workshop is from 6 p.m.-8...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield man convicted on Jan. 6th riot charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man who was one of the first inside the U.S. Capitol Riot more than two years ago was convicted of federal charges on Tuesday. Thomas B. Adams, 40, was found guilty in a bench trial. Adams was found guilty on three separate accounts,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

UIS to hold Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Diversity Center will hold a Black History Month opening event and candlelight vigil. The event is at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield. Officials say the UIS Diversity Center uses this...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Charges against District 186 dropped in lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Civil charges against District 186 in the death of Pierre Scott have been dismissed. The district was being sued by Pierre Scott's family for wrongful death and other charges after Pierre was stabbed to death on Lanphier's campus. His family is accusing the district of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

SAFE-T Act requires new trainings for police officers

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Although the end of cash bail did not go into effect earlier this month, other parts of the SAFE-T Act did. Those parts include more police training and rules for police officers. NewsChannel 20 spoke with the Springfield and Decatur Police Departments. The new training...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

ISM launched Growing Up X exhibit over weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Museum launched its new exhibit Growing up X on Saturday. The exhibit focuses on the generation that grew up in the 70s' and 80s'. It features clothing, toys, and technology and gives people a sensation of nostalgia. The exhibit also touches on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

ISP investigation into LifeStar EMS workers reports false statements made

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New details tonight on the two LifeStar EMS workers charged with first-degree murder. Both Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are accused of strapping Earl Moore Jr. face-down on a gurney in December,. The 35-year-old died an hour later. They both pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Identity of 13-year-old shot and killed in Decatur released

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The 13-year-old who was shot and killed in Decatur by a 16-year-old has been identified. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says the victim was identified as Marquez N. Otis, of Decatur. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Man found dead in Lowe's parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A 56-year-old Springfield man was found dead inside his semi-truck on Saturday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says the man was found dead in the Lowe's parking lot on North Dirksen at 4:40 p.m. An autopsy was done on Monday and preliminary findings show...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

