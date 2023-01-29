Read full article on original website
Related
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
KFYR-TV
No edibles: ND House votes down medical marijuana expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have a medical marijuana card, your prescription soon won’t cover edible products in North Dakota. 63 representatives: that’s how many needed to vote yes for the latest medical marijuana bills to pass. But two such bills hit the House floor Tuesday, and both failed: 55-37 and 20-72.
KFYR-TV
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
Kristi Noem under fire from state Freedom Caucus for allegedly overstepping South Dakota constitutional limits
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows
A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
Minnesota Senate poised to pass bill that would ban discrimination based on hairstyle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Senate on Thursday will vote on whether to pass the Crown Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of hairstyle.Lawmakers and community leaders at the capitol say it's needed to protect those choosing to wear natural hair styles like afros and braids. In 2020, the Minnesota House passed the Crown Act, but it went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate.Vachel Hudson, who works for the Twin Cities Urban League, told WCCO she has experienced the issue first-hand."My first job was as a salesman. I was told I would look much cleaner, much nicer if I cut my hair," he said. Minnesota is not alone in pushing this. At least 14 other states have passed anti-hair discrimination laws.If the Senate passes it on Thursday, it would move to Gov. Tim Walz's desk for signature into law.
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
How To Make Sure You Get a $1,000 Check From Minnesota
Governor Walz just unveiled his budget proposal for Minnesota and it includes rebate checks. Here's how to make sure you get YOUR check!. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last fall, Minnesota's Democrat Farm Labor...
S. Dakota Senate suspends lawmaker after vaccine exchange
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Thursday suspended a Republican state senator in a rare move that stripped the lawmaker of all legislative power while keeping the allegations against her a secret. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, who is among a group of right-wing Statehouse Republicans, told reporters...
What immigrants must do to become citizens of North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Thousands of immigrants make their way to North Dakota in order to pass the Civics test. But what does one have to go through in order to become a U.S. citizen? In Minot people, from around the world stop at the Adult learning center to learn the English language. English language […]
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
$193 million needed for projects over the next decade in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — According to the Bismarck ND City Government Facebook page, almost a year ago a ‘story map’ was made, which shows the cost of $193 million needed for Public Works Utility Operations infrastructure to grow and build over the next decade. Now it’s time to discuss with the public more about these […]
KFYR-TV
Bill aims to eliminate ‘lunch shaming’ for students with school lunch debt in ND
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The House Education Committee heard a bill Monday afternoon aimed at protecting students in North Dakota who have unpaid school lunch debt. House Bill 1494 would create a new chapter in the North Dakota Century Code relating to school meal policies. The bill proposes that a school may not deny a meal or serve an alternative meal to a student with an unpaid meal balance, or without funds to pay for a meal.
Comments / 1