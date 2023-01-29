Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl odds have already changed
The Super Bowl is almost two weeks away and we’re already seeing the odds change for Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s game. Based on the early adjustment, the money is coming in on Philly. After the Eagles opened up as 1.5-point favorites...
3 Cincinnati Bengals who won’t be back next season and why
After coming up one game short of the Super Bowl this season, the Cincinnati Bengals have to reconfigure their plans heading into a critical 2023-24 campaign. The Cincinnati Bengals went out with a bang, as they talked their way to the top of the bulletin board in Arrowhead Stadium. As catchy as ‘Burrowhead’ sounded throughout the week, it was bound to get the best of a Cincinnati team which went up against a gauntlet in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth
Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
5 Packers players who could follow Aaron Rodgers out the door
All the signs point to Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers in one shape or form this offseason, but which Packers players could follow him out of Green Bay?. From quite literally the last time we saw Aaron Rodgers on a football field, there has been speculation that he’s done with the Green Bay Packers. His walk off of Lambeau Field after a Sunday Night Football loss to the Lions eliminated his team from the playoffs alongside longtime receiver Randall Cobb seemed like a farewell of sorts.
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
3 teams that should steal Lamar Jackson from the Ravens in free agency
With all of the drama surrounding Lamar Jackson’s end-of-season, will the Baltimore Ravens really risk losing him?. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. They just go together. Why would either side want a split? It wouldn’t look right. But, it’s certainly a possibility. The way the end...
Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
Derek Carr has a hilarious reaction to his Pro Bowl invite
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr received an invite to the Pro Bowl Games, and he poked fun at the news on Twitter. The Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Reports indicated that this decision was made to preserve Carr’s health, as they explore a trade by the Feb. 15 deadline, as he is due to $40 million guaranteed total between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Carr confirmed his impending departure in a statement, thanking the Raiders organization and fanbase at the end of the season.
Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need
Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
Yet another team has bowed out of Sean Payton sweepstakes
Count the Arizona Cardinals out of the Sean Payton sweepstakes after their latest moves. With the Arizona Cardinals bringing in more candidates to interview, this suggests Sean Payton is out of the running to be their next head coach. After the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from the postseason by the...
Jerry Jones and Cowboys are clearly delusional about Ezekiel Elliott
For Dallas Cowboys fans wanting the team to move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott, they won’t like this latest update from team owner Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys are yet again entering another offseason in which they failed to make it past the Divisional Round. After their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys have made some news by retaining head coach Mike McCarthy and named him offensive play-caller after parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Not to mention that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is returning after turning down head coaching opportunities. But what are they doing in terms of the roster? What about Ezekiel Elliott?
2023 Senior Bowl: Stanford stars shine bright on Day 2
MOBILE, Ala. — On a day when receivers were dominant, Michael Wilson stood out. Wilson, a 6-foot-1, 216-pounder out of Stanford, dazzled during practice with the National Team, catching balls from an underwhelming group of quarterbacks. With Wilson, there’s no singular trait that immediately grabs an onlooker. He has...
Regrading the Nolan Arenado trade for the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies
On the two-year anniversary of a trade that changed the path of two franchises, let’s regrade the deal that sent Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals. February 1 has become a dark day in Denver, and it has nothing to do with the winter...
What hiring Sean Payton will mean for Russell Wilson in Denver
The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as their head coach through a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Here’s what it means for quarterback Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos have found themselves a new head coach, and perhaps the most prolific one available this offseason. On Tuesday, the Broncos agreed to trade their 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round draft picks in exchange for head coach Sean Payton and a 2024 third-round pick. With that, they have a former Super Bowl-winning head coach on their sidelines in Payton, who shined during his time with the New Orleans Saints.
How much will it cost Philadelphia Eagles fans to attend Super Bowl LVII?
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in five years. This year’s game will be in warm and sunny Glendale, Arizona presenting Eagles fans an opportunity to escape the cold and hopefully see their favorite team win it all. With the popularity of...
Lakers mock draft: LA lands 2 extremely exciting scorers to bolster depth
The Los Angeles Lakers traded away a lot of draft capital for Anthony Davis and while it has hindered the team’s ability to trade future picks, Los Angeles still has two selections to make in the 2023 NBA Draft. Of course, this could all change if the Lakers make...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
607K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0