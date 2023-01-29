Read full article on original website
Lockwood boys earn key conference win, Billings Central girls roll
BILLINGS- In what could be the beginnings of a new rivalry in Yellowstone County, the Lockwood boys notched a key victory over Billings Central 58-41 on Tuesday night. With the win, Lockwood claims the top spot in the Southeastern A standings, improving to 4-1 in conference play. Billings Central is 4-2 in conference play and have lost their last two league games.
Three Forks announces softball coach for inaugural season
BILLINGS — Three Forks announced the hiring of the first softball coach in school history Wednesday evening. Clay Feliciano will lead the Wolves through their inaugural season according to a post on Instagram.
MSUB's Kendall Lynn receives GNAC's track award
Kendall Lynn of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's field athlete of the week on Monday. Lynn, a sophomore from Three Forks, finished first in the long jump and triple jump last weekend at the indoor Don Holst Classic in Chadron, Nebraska.
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC basketball honors
Bilal Shabazz and Dyauni Boyce of Montana State Billings were recognized Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Both Yellowjacket teams won a pair of games on the road last week.
Missoula now Montana’s 2nd busiest airport, Billings falls to 4th
Missoula airport officials say while Bozeman remains the state's busiest airport Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers
Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
Crazy's Mary's reopening as food truck in north Billings
Crazy Mary’s Fish & Chips will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 132 Sixth Ave. N., just across the street from its home of nine years.
Family is forever: Red Lodge couple shares experience with ALS homecare
“The doctors have said she probably wouldn’t be here now had we not jumped in, and she came to us,” said Renee.
Not kidding – Black Ice Night
ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
Billings woman shoots two men during attack outside residence
Billings police said Monday the 25-year-old woman shot the two men, ages 29 and 37, in an apparent case of self-defense.
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in Montana
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new supermarket location in Montana next month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the major grocery store chain Albertsons will is set to open its newest Montana store location in Billings, according to local reports.
Billings attempted homicide under investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. — An attempted homicide in Billing is under investigation after two females suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to a Billings hospital. A male suspect, Carl Chester Alden, 32, was taken into custody. The shooting is under investigation. The following was sent out by Yellowstone County Sheriff...
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
Suspect of shooting near Crow Reservation ID'd, charged with attempted homicide
UPDATE: JAN. 31 AT 8:28 a.m. The following is a release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office:. On Monday, 1/30/23, approximately 4:40 PM, Deputies and medical personnel were dispatched to a disturbance in approximately the 9900 block of Cormier Rd. It was reported that people at the scene had been shot.
