disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: 10/10 Would Recommend Disney’s NEW Candy Bar-Inspired Sundae
This time, we’re celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company with new nighttime shows, all kinds of collectibles, and PLENTY of food! We shared FULL look at all of the 100th Anniversary treats in Disneyland here, but right now it’s time to head to Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream for a sweet treat!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disneyland: A SHINY Popcorn Bucket, 100th Anniversary Snacks, and a Ride Opens
New merchandise, 100th Anniversary crowds, special food and collectibles, and SO MUCH MORE — if you haven’t been to Disneyland lately, there’s a lot of info to catch up on. Over at Disneyland Park, a NEW ride has finally opened, there are some sweet sippers and popcorn...
disneyfoodblog.com
Affordable Bags That Will Last ALL DAY in the Disney Parks Are Online Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s always a struggle isn’t it? Finding a bag stylish enough to show off your Disney look while also being the right size to hold all of your theme park essentials. Our friends at Jane.com may have just the right fit!
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: Disney’s SWEET New Drinks Are Basically Dessert
Let’s be real — one of the best parts of being a grown-up at Disney is the wide array of delicious and fun drinks. In celebration of 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company, all sorts of yummy snacks and treats are popping up in the parks. In true Disney fashion, they’ve included some adult beverages in the new Disney100 treat lineup. While you can find alcoholic drinks throughout the parks, for now, we’re going to talk about the new Disney100 beverages at Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure — because there are options here for the whole family!
disneyfoodblog.com
Can You Spot ALL 84 Hidden Details in This Disney Art?
One of the most fun things to do at Disney is search for Hidden Mickeys. Tons of hidden Mickeys can be found in the parks, attractions, and rides and it can be addicting to try to find all of them! We found a piece of art that you can purchase to add to your home — and it’ll have you searching for Hidden Mickeys for HOURS.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s NEW Collection Seems a Little Lost…
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Vintage enthusiasts are probably loving all of the latest merch releases! The 100th Anniversary celebrations have included a ton of new items, and a lot of them are inspired by earlier years in Disney history.
goodmorningamerica.com
Celebrate Disney 100 with a magical new nail collection
Nail lacquer brand Nailtopia is getting in on the Disney 100 celebration with a new collection. The Nailtopia x Disney collection includes eight full-sized lacquers and 10 minis featuring Disney characters like Minnie, Mickey, Elsa and Tinker Bell. The formulas are 100% vegan and include hydrating ingredients like vitamin E.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: Tree of Life Trails Are CLOSED
The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary celebrations kicked off last week in Disneyland, and with all of the focus on the West Coast you might have missed what’s been happening in Disney World. Chances are, most of the Disney World news you’ve probably heard of revolves around the...
Dairy Queen Drops Their Valentine's Day Treats Including a New Triple Truffle Blizzard
The ice cream chain is also introducing a "cupid cake" Love is in the air at Dairy Queen! On Monday, the ice cream chain dropped two new menu items, including a new Blizzard, inspired by the romanticism of Valentine's day. Joining Dairy Queen's regular lineup are the triple truffle Blizzard treat and the triple truffle Blizzard cupid cake. Both confections are inspired by some of the best flavors found inside a Valentine's day box of chocolate. The triple truffle Blizzard features a blend of truffles filled with peanut butter, fudge...
disneyfoodblog.com
The HIDDEN Place to See a TRON Vehicle Up-Close in Disney World
TRON Lightcycle / Run will be opening soon in Magic Kingdom (April 4th!) but there’s a way for you to get a better glance at the ride right NOW. Sure, you could stare at it from Tomorrowland, hop on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover for a view from the sky, or even get on the Walt Disney World Railroad to see the coaster from the train’s unique view. But there’s another way to get a closer look at the vehicles for this upcoming ride.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: What It’s REALLY Like in Disney World Right Now
OFFICIAL opening dates for the most ANTICIPATED attractions, new dining promotions, and AFFORDABLE hotel stays!. We’re taking you into Disney World to see what it’s REALLY like — right here, right now — on DFB Guide. Check out our video below: What It’s REALLY Like in...
disneyfoodblog.com
Exposing the WORST Things We Ate in Disney World in January (And the BEST)
We’re in Disney World every day, and we’ve tried just about everything you can eat at the restaurants inside the parks and at the hotels. There are some truly fantastic snacks and meals, but there are also a few things you might want to skip. So which eats are which? We’re here to help you figure that out!
Disney World Has a New Eatery Menu Guests Will Love
Disney World's Hollywood Studios has new food and drinks planned for guests.
disneyfoodblog.com
OH MY. We May Have Just Found One of the BEST Cakes in All of Disney World
Pause whatever you’re doing. If you love cakes and Disney World, there’s a snack you absolutely MUST see. Disney often has limited-time snacks available and now is no exception. Celebrate Soulfully is Disney’s way of celebrating “soul-inspiring experiences” and it gets a particular highlight during Black History Month in February. The event has actually brought a number of new snacks to the parks and resorts, and now we’re headed to one location at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort — French Quarter for an EPIC cake.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A PINK Ride-Themed Dress
It’s been quite the whirlwind of a week here at Disney World — the canopy has officially been lit on TRON Lightcycle / Run, showtimes for Happily Ever After were announced, and Disney’s 100th anniversary officially kicked off! And boy did we find tons of merch this week for the occasion. Come take a look at everything we saw in Hollywood Studios this week!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: A Popular Princess Is Back (With A Twist)
Just in the past week we’ve seen a ton of updates come in about the upcoming debut of TRON Lightcycle / Run, and we’ve been working hard to keep up with all the other goings on in this park. From returning characters to construction to a TON of...
disneyfoodblog.com
VIDEO: We Met a RARE Character in Disney World Today!
Disney World is full of exciting entertainment, delicious snacks, thrilling attractions, and of course — CHARACTERS!. We just saw the return of Ariel at her Grotto in Magic Kingdom, and soon Belle will be back at Enchanted Tales with Belle, too. But, over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a RARE character has been spotted out and about greeting guests — and we’re taking you with us to check it out!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Ears in Disney World Are Meant for an EXCLUSIVE Group of People
We love celebrating special occasions at Disney World, and what better way to celebrate than with a new pair of Mickey or Minnie ears?. Disney is forever tempting us to add to our ear collection (they’ve already released 10 new pairs in 20223)! And with ears celebrating events from Lunar New Year to the 100th anniversary, there’s no shortage of ears for all occasions. Today, we found the perfect ears for 2023 graduates!
hunker.com
Costco Just Added a Brand New Pastry to Its Bakery Section
If you can't get enough of Costco's Ham and Cheese Pastries, but are in the mood for something sweeter, we have news that will certainly satisfy that craving. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, the warehouse retailer is now selling Cherry and Cheese Pastries. "These all-butter pastries have flaky croissant layers,...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why There Are People ON TOP of Space Mountain Right Now in Disney World
BIG changes are coming to Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom soon!. With the TRON: Lightcycle / Run opening date quickly approaching, Cast Members are making sure Tomorrowland is in tip-top shape before guests flock to check out the new attraction this April. We were at Magic Kingdom and saw a maintenance...
