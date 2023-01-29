ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mold Infestation Closes Disney World Attraction, Fate Confirmed

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Guests from all over visit Walt Disney World Resort daily look to enjoy magnificent shows, meet characters, and enjoy iconic rides. Disney World is constantly changing and updating attractions for Guests to experience the most...
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts

Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
Multiple Disney World Attractions Closed After Fire Damage

A reported fire shut down an entire area of a popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park. When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Guests are treated to plenty of magical attractions at four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While attractions like...
Fans Praise Disneyland For Plus Size Inclusivity

Walt Disney made one thing clear: Disneyland is for everyone. As time passes and society changes, the definition of “everyone” shifts, and the Disney Parks change. Disney Cast Members dress codes have loosened to be more gender inclusive. We’ve seen more diverse entertainment performers. Rides with questionable source material like Splash Mountain are rethemed to better align with modern values.
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Disney Misquotes Legendary Walt Disney Saying on New Memorial

2023 will be a year packed with magic and celebrations for The Walt Disney Company, as it will celebrate 100 Years of Wonder in a company-wide event that will begin at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, with the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In addition, Disney Parks worldwide will be home to various homages, exclusive decorations, new entertainment offerings, and so much more!
Can You Spot ALL 84 Hidden Details in This Disney Art?

One of the most fun things to do at Disney is search for Hidden Mickeys. Tons of hidden Mickeys can be found in the parks, attractions, and rides and it can be addicting to try to find all of them! We found a piece of art that you can purchase to add to your home — and it’ll have you searching for Hidden Mickeys for HOURS.
Disney celebrates 100 years of wonder with a new ride, shows, and treats

Disneyland is celebrating its 100th year anniversary with the opening of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, and two new nighttime shows. Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is opening its doors to the public. The immersive experience begins as soon as you walk into the "El Capitoon Theater" located in Toontown. Toontown has been under construction The post Disney celebrates 100 years of wonder with a new ride, shows, and treats appeared first on KESQ.
The HIDDEN Place to See a TRON Vehicle Up-Close in Disney World

TRON Lightcycle / Run will be opening soon in Magic Kingdom (April 4th!) but there’s a way for you to get a better glance at the ride right NOW. Sure, you could stare at it from Tomorrowland, hop on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover for a view from the sky, or even get on the Walt Disney World Railroad to see the coaster from the train’s unique view. But there’s another way to get a closer look at the vehicles for this upcoming ride.
Costco Just Added a Brand New Pastry to Its Bakery Section

If you can't get enough of Costco's Ham and Cheese Pastries, but are in the mood for something sweeter, we have news that will certainly satisfy that craving. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, the warehouse retailer is now selling Cherry and Cheese Pastries. "These all-butter pastries have flaky croissant layers,...
7 Amazon Disney Deals For a Random Tuesday

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We know random Tuesdays can feel less than magical — but we found some things to bring some extra magic into your life, no matter what day it is!

