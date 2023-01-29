Read full article on original website
Ray Sigala
3d ago
It's not uncommon so why the article. Find something worth writing about then. Like how the former attorney general under Noem committed hit and run and never went to jail yet. That's more interesting. State plane flew Noem all over the country to trump rallies and called it work, a republican millionaire bought south Dakota national guard and Noem sent them to the border, no effect at all and seeing we are further away from the southern border, guard could have patrolled the Canadian border instead right.
3
Karen Finn
3d ago
Stealing our money again huh? Figures! We passed a transparency law 4 years ago and the politicians are still fighting it here in SD!
2
newscenter1.tv
This is how alcohol consumption in South Dakota compares to other states
(Center Square) – There is a growing body of evidence that suggests that any alcohol consumption, however moderate, can have negative health consequences. Even low levels of drinking increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, and certain types of cancer – and as alcohol consumption rises, so do the health risks and alcohol-related deaths.
kotatv.com
South Dakota might bar rank-based voting
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
Tax break likely for South Dakota residents in 2023 — but who benefits and by how much?
A bipartisan consensus has emerged in the South Dakota Legislature that the time is right for some form of tax relief to be passed as part of budget negotiations in Pierre. But questions about which tax is reduced, and who will benefit, are still in debate and will be resolved largely on political inclinations and differing perceptions of whether the recent surplus of state revenues is temporary or a trend of continuous growth.
KEVN
Adding incentives to open child care centers in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Childcare in South Dakota is a $250 million industry, but the state is also losing out on $146 million in work productivity because of the lack of childcare. Finding solutions to South Dakota’s childcare crisis is gaining momentum, but more than 1/3 of South Dakota...
KEVN
South Dakota closer to tightening rules for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - The South Dakota House of Representatives Tuesday passes a resolution that proposes a state constitutional amendment to allow for the state to consider a work requirement for “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients. The vote was 60 to 8. Resolution sponsor, Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen from Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota lawmakers file Gov. Kristi Noem’s anti-China farmland ban
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would give South Dakota’s governor authority to block transactions involving foreign acquisitions of agriculture land was filed Tuesday. Republican Sen. Erin Tobin and Republican Rep. Gary Cammack are prime sponsors of SB-185 on behalf of Governor Kristi Noem. The bill’s introduction comes...
South Dakota Leads U.S. in One Key Economic Category
When it comes to making your money go a little bit further, South Dakota has got every other state in one key area. According to Stacker, the Mount Rushmore State has the nation's lowest rate of households that spend more than half of their income on rent. Of the 109,257...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths in latest Department of Health update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up three to 3,152. The new deaths are one woman and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Minnehaha (2) and Pennington.
kelo.com
South Dakota House says no to increasing campaign contribution limits
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bill that would have increased limits that individuals and entities could give to political campaigns was defeated in the House. House Bill 1111 would have increased statewide campaign contributions from $4,000 to $5,000. Individual contributions would have increased to $2,000 for legislative and county races. The bill was defeated 37 to 31.
dakotanewsnow.com
NorthWestern Energy customers report scam calls in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Scammers impersonating NorthWestern Energy representatives have targeted customers in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Montana through calls and text messages, attempting to steal money by threatening immediate service disconnection. The scammers use the company’s logo in text and other electronic messages and mimic NorthWestern...
Finding missing persons in South Dakota
It might surprise you to find out that there are more than a hundred people reported missing in South Dakota right now.
agupdate.com
To cull or not to cull?
Cull cows can account for 15-30% of an annual ranch income, so marketing them strategically is vital. “That’s a good chunk of change that these cows can bring in,” Olivia Amundson, cow-calf specialist for South Dakota State University Extension, said during a recent Cattle HQ podcast. The monthly...
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in South Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in South Dakota (And Where to See Fossils Today) South Dakota’s fossil record starts in the Paleozoic period when, unfortunately, the state’s area was submerged underwater. This means that no dinosaurs could have ever lived there at the time, as dinosaurs are specifically extinct animals with upright limbs that lived on land.
hubcityradio.com
Dakotans for Health react to passage of HJR5004
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota House State Affairs Committee approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to require some Medicaid recipients to have a job. Voters approved a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid coverage last November. Rick Weiland with “Dakotans for Health” who sponsored the amendment petition drive...
KELOLAND TV
Nearly $2.7 million on hand after Noem’s re-election
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem’s re-election campaign closed 2022 not only with a big win but also with a lot of money left to spend. Noem reported a year-end balance of $2,686,768.96, according to her most recent campaign filing to the South Dakota Secretary of State office.
sdstandardnow.com
Gov. Noem promised us transparency and this is what we get: hide and seek. Why won't she meet the local press?
Quoting verbatim from Gov. Kristi Noem’s official homepage you have to wonder what gives with her commitment to “the most transparent administration South Dakota has ever seen.” Here’s the full statement: “Many Americans – and even many South Dakotans – are losing their trust in government. This is particularly true of younger generations. Stories of government ineptitude and scandal doesn’t help much.
KEVN
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023...
KEVN
State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller response statement
Western Dakota Tech funds approved by S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. The upgraded equipment will help students be prepared for their future profession. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage.
KEVN
Legislative cracker barrel
District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. District 30 state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was suspended after an exchange with a Legislative Research Council staffer last week. Accepting out-of-state occupational licenses could ease worker shortage. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023...
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
