Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA’s Mindset, Preparing For Washington
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about looking past wins and losses, where the Bruins can improve moving forward, Amari Bailey's role upon his return from injury, Jaylen Clark's shooting struggles and what UCLA can expect from Washington on Thursday night.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target
Although Myles Turner's recent contract extension agreement with the Indiana Pacers appears to indicate there's mutual interest in the 3-and-D center sticking around with the team that drafted him long-term, that doesn't necessarily mean your Los Angeles Lakers are out of the running for other Pacers vets. Specifically, of course,...
Tri-City Herald
Former Ohio State WR Transfers To Big Ten West Rival
Former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Austin Kutscher has found a new home in the Big Ten. According to reports, Kutscher is set to transfer to Iowa for the 2023 season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Big Ten West program. A preferred walk-on as a member...
Tri-City Herald
With Breanna Stewart Gone, Where Do the Storm Go From Here?
The Storm’s post–Sue Bird era is officially underway, with the veteran’s partner-in-crime, Breanna Stewart, announcing her exit from Seattle in a massive blow to the team. Stewart signed a one-year supermax deal in 2022 for Bird’s swan song as Seattle bulked up for the legendary guard’s send-off...
Tri-City Herald
Source: Bobby Slowik ‘Would Be Good For Texans’ As DeMeco Ryans’ OC
HOUSTON — DeMeco Ryans wasted no time recruiting candidates for his first-ever coaching staff. The Houston Texans have requested to interview San Francisco 49ers' passing game coordinator, Bobby Slowik. A source told TexansDaily.com Ryans is trying to bring Slowik to Houston in hopes of hiring him as his new...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one popular assistant this interview cycle: Passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who the Carolina Panthers have reportedly requested to speak to about their open offensive coordinator position. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Cooter will be considered along with Detroit Lions assistant head coach Duce...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Draymond Green Thinks LA ‘Won’ Rui Hachimura Trade
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green likes to talk. He likes to talk on the court and he likes to talk off the court — it made a lot of sense when he started his podcast. Green has received some criticism for his podcast, but for NBA fans who...
Tri-City Herald
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Gain Extra Pick in Athletic Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A year ago, this trade in The Athletic’s new mock draft would have seemed preposterous: the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions making a deal and flip-flopping draft positions. But the Packers and Lions both made deals with the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s draft, so anything is possible.
Comments / 0