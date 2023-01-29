ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 underrated pitcher signings the Chicago Cubs made this winter

Looking back at the Chicago Cubs' transactions this winter, quite a few signings can fall into that underrated category. Specifically looking at pitchers, which figures to be one of the strengths of the Cubs this coming season, it's important to analyze who has the upside to perform at the major league level and bring the team a level of success that will be needed for the Cubs to compete in 2023. With signings at the major and minor league levels, the front office has done a great job providing the organization with depth. Let's look at three pitcher signings that could greatly impact and help steer the Cubs toward contention.
