Maryland bill beefs up funding for 988 hotline
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The 988 suicide prevention and crisis lifeline is getting more funding thanks to the first bill passed in Maryland's senate. The bill is sponsored Sen. Malcolm Augustine of Prince George's County and has several cosponsors. It requires Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to put $12 million into the budget for the hotline in 2025.
Gov. Wes Moore proposes service year for high school graduates
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor revealed a plan that would let high school graduates take a year off before college or starting their careers to serve their communities. Gov. Wes Moore says it will make Maryland the only state in the country offering the option. Moore talked about...
Virginia's Human Trafficking Commission releases report
RICHMOND, Va. — The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support in Virginia has released its report with recommendations on how to end human trafficking for good in the Commonwealth. Its recommendations focus on reducing the number of human trafficking incidents as well as identifying solutions to fight...
This cross-stitched Metro map took 2 months to complete | It's A DC Thing
WASHINGTON — One woman's creative use of cross stitching is getting a lot of attention on social media, and for good reason. Nana Gongadze just finished a full map of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) Metro map, and it is excellent. Gongadze tells us she completed the...
Weeks later, DC's school bus delays persist
WASHINGTON — For weeks, dozens of buses used to serve D.C. school students with disabilities have been routinely delayed picking up and dropping off children. Data shows the problem doesn’t seem to be getting any better either. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) organizes busing...
Police Chief Contee calls push to disband MPD's special enforcement units a 'reach'
WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union DC Chapter is calling on Metropolitan Police to do away with “special units” like the one that was recently disbanded in Memphis in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. In D.C., the unit that has drawn the most...
'Pro-life message is one of compassion' | Virginia AG opposes prosecuting women who seek abortions
RICHMOND, Va. — As thousands of anti-abortionists descended on the Virginia State Capitol on Wednesday, the top prosecutor in the Commonwealth announced that he disagreed with seeking legal action against women who decide to get an abortion. Attorney General Jason Miyares was one of several speakers for the 5th...
Judge revokes bond for Navy reservist who praised Hitler
WASHINGTON — A federal judge revoked the pretrial release conditions for a Navy reservist awaiting trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last week following his conviction in Virginia for possessing unregistered silencers. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ordered Hatchet Speed, of McLean, Virginia, held without...
Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist
VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
