Maryland State

WUSA9

Maryland bill beefs up funding for 988 hotline

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The 988 suicide prevention and crisis lifeline is getting more funding thanks to the first bill passed in Maryland's senate. The bill is sponsored Sen. Malcolm Augustine of Prince George's County and has several cosponsors. It requires Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to put $12 million into the budget for the hotline in 2025.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Virginia's Human Trafficking Commission releases report

RICHMOND, Va. — The Commission on Human Trafficking Prevention and Survivor Support in Virginia has released its report with recommendations on how to end human trafficking for good in the Commonwealth. Its recommendations focus on reducing the number of human trafficking incidents as well as identifying solutions to fight...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Weeks later, DC's school bus delays persist

WASHINGTON — For weeks, dozens of buses used to serve D.C. school students with disabilities have been routinely delayed picking up and dropping off children. Data shows the problem doesn’t seem to be getting any better either. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) organizes busing...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Judge revokes bond for Navy reservist who praised Hitler

WASHINGTON — A federal judge revoked the pretrial release conditions for a Navy reservist awaiting trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last week following his conviction in Virginia for possessing unregistered silencers. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ordered Hatchet Speed, of McLean, Virginia, held without...
MCLEAN, VA
WUSA9

Local DMV chef named James Beard semi-finalist

VIRGINIA, USA — Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay was in D.C. Saturday to open his flagship restaurant Hell's Kitchen, named after his iconic reality show. And as fate would have it, a local chef who won the third season of the show is growing in his own celebrity and receiving an incredible honor.
WASHINGTON, DC
