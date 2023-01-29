Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (foot) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Magic
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Embiid's availability for Wednesday's rematch is currently in question after Philadelphia's center experienced left foot soreness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to log more minutes in a matchup versus a Magic team allowing 53.1 FanDuel points per game to centers this season if Embiid is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Anthony Davis (foot) on Tuesday, Thomas Bryant to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward / center Anthony Davis (foot) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Davis will make his first start since his return after Thomas Bryant was sent to the bench. In 32.2 expected minutes, our model project Davis to score 45.3 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting LeBron James (ankle) on Tuesday for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Knicks. James will make his 41st start this season after the 38-year old was inactive on Monday night and Patrick Beverley was ruled out. In 36.7 expected minutes, our models project James to score 49.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Thomas Bryant playing with Lakers' bench unit on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Thomas Bryant is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Bryant will operate with Los Angeles' second unit after Anthony Davis was picked as Tuesday's starting center. In 15.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bryant to score 14.1 FanDuel points. Bryant's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Patrick Beverley (knee) probable on Thursday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Beverley is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable for Thursday's clash with the Pacers. Our models expect him to play 23.8 minutes against Indiana. Beverley's Thursday projection includes 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (knee) remains out on Wednesday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Simmons will miss his third straight game with left knee soreness. Expect Seth Curry to play an expanded role on Wednesday versus a Boston team ranked fourth in defensive rating. Curry's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) active for Memphis' Wednesday contest against Portland
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Green will make his season debut after the veteran was sidelined while recovering from knee surgery. Expect the 35-year old to play a limited role off the bench on Wednesday night. In a matchup...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Kevin Love (back) available for Tuesday's game versus Heat
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) is active for Tuesday's contest against the Miami Heat. Love will make his return after Cleveland's veteran missed three games with back spasms. In 19.9 expected minutes versus a Heat team ranked fifth in defensive rating, our models project Love to score 20.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (hamstring) active on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hart will be active in his usual role after 27-year old was listed with hamstring tightness. In 30.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Hart to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Isaiah Joe on Wednesday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe is starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. Joe will make his second appearance in Oklahoma City's starting lineup after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Rockets' team ranked 28th in defensive rating, our models project Joe to score 19.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Clippers send Nicolas Batum to bench on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Batum will have second unit responsibilities after Luke Kennard was picked as Los Angeles' starter. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Batum to score 18.8 FanDuel points. Batum's projection includes 7.2 points, 4.4...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (knee) cleared for Clippers Tuesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report for Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Leonard will return to the starting lineup after being held out last game on the second end of a back-to-back. Paul George will also return. Marcus Morris (rib) is questionable. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as questionable on Wednesday
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. After logging just 20 minutes on Monday, Carter's status is now in limbo with a plantar fascia strain. Expect Mo Bamba to see more time at the five if Carter Jr. is inactive versus a Philly unit ranked ninth in points allowed in the paint.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo (illness) probable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Hamidou Diallo (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Diallo is dealing with an illness but is probable to face the Wizards on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against Washington. Diallo's Wednesday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (knee) available for Spurs on Monday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson is dealing with left knee soreness. He was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Richardson for...
numberfire.com
Trae Young (ankle) active for Hawks' Wednesday contest
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Young will make his return after Atlanta's star sat out one game with right ankle soreness. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Young to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Young's Wednesday projection includes 25.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Vincent will suit up in a second unit role after the 26-year old was listed with right ankle inflammation. In 19.5 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 13.2 FanDuel points. Vincent's Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) available for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is active for Wednesday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nurkic will play on the road after the Portland center was designated as probable. In a matchup versus a Grizzlies' team allowing 50.6 FanDuel points per game to centers this season, our models project Nurkic to score 32.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Aaron Gordon (ankle) questionable for Denver on Thursday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Gordon is dealing with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Warriors on Thursday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.8 minutes against Golden State. Gordon's Thursday...
