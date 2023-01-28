ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

Alhambra prepares for Lunar New Year Festival and 'healing' after mass shooting

By Anh Do
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6SCJ_0kUskxYs00
Daniel Lopez, 40, and his daughter Amaya, 4, from Alhambra, pay their respects on Thursday at a memorial for 11 people who died in a mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations outside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Alhambra officials hope to "start the healing" by moving forward with the city's annual Lunar New Year Festival on Sunday, a week after the event was canceled following a mass shooting in neighboring Monterey Park that left 11 dead.

Organizers said they struggled with whether to hold the celebration, as the community mourned along with the rest of the country over the Jan. 21 shooting. The victims were gunned down amid Lunar New Year revelry at Star Ballroom Dance Studio.

Gunman Huu Can Tran then went to the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, where he was disarmed by 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who will be honored at Sunday's gathering. Tran later took his own life.

"We were thinking: What is the best way to serve the community and meet the needs of those impacted?" said John Bwarie, CEO of the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce, one of the lead organizers. "Between Sunday and Tuesday, it was a safety, logistics and appropriateness conversation."

The festival will be held in downtown Alhambra and will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and include lion dancers, candy sculpting, a farmers market, activities for kids and a variety of food vendors.

Since 1992, chamber leaders have been working with city officials to produce the street festival, minus a two-year hiatus during the pandemic. Tragedy forced the closure of the second day of Monterey Park's own Lunar New Year Festival last week, prompting Alhambra residents and business owners to do some intense soul-searching.

For advice, Bwarie and others reached out to food vendors, performers and nonprofit activists, as well as Asian American and Pacific Islander groups that have been working to combat anti-AAPI hate crimes.

Some vendors decided to pull out — their staff was "too emotional after the crisis," he said. "Or they worried that if they made an effort to show up, all nine hours, would there be customers? I'm not saying that money matters more than lives. Of course not. Yet there's a whole collection of folks who do the Lunar New Year festival circuit and they depend on this to survive."

Ultimately, the organizing team decided "we had to do it. Even if it doesn't look like what everyone expected — what it was in years past. Going on with the celebration creates some sense of normalcy in the chaos people were experiencing," Bwarie said. "There's the idea of what it means to be in community. We want to provide the best opportunity for all of us to start healing together."

Planners already had a spot selected for a wellness pavilion, typically offering flu shots, diabetes testing and measuring blood pressure. This time around, mental health counselors will be on hand to help visitors process recent events and to provide healthcare resources.

Tsay will be honored by city officials and police for his bravery in disarming the gunman. A remembrance ceremony will also be held for the victims of the Monterey Park shooting.

"We can honor what should be honored — and we can have fun while at the same time respecting the reality of the world we live in," Bwarie said.

Organizers of the Tet Festival, the largest Lunar New Year gathering in North America, also wanted their show to continue.

The three-day celebration at the Orange County Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa kicked off Friday, after its marketing team blanketed Asian American and mainstream groups with assurances of heightened security, metal detectors and bag checks.

"It's been amazing to see how our leaders in their 20s stood up and promised they would do everything they can to protect seniors and families going out to celebrate," said Catt Phan, executive assistant for the Miss Vietnam of Southern California Cultural & Scholastic Pageant, a main attraction at the event. The festival that traditionally draws 50,000+ visitors is organized by the Union of Vietnamese Student Associations of Southern California.

Phan, of Fountain Valley, said she's been nervous for her safety since the Atlanta spa shootings in 2021 — yet as a past participant in the pageant in 2019, when she won Miss Congeniality, she couldn't stay away.

"I want to be respectful, yet still claim my joy," she added. For four months, Phan has helped to guide the current crop of contestants, working on speaking skills and learning cultural proverbs. Appearing at the competition is "the culmination of their journey," she said. "There are few moments that we get to declare ourselves and in our terms. This is one of them and we're going to make sure this celebration is a celebration."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House

Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
ABC10

Mass shooting in Los Angeles leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning. Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting, California's sixth mass shooting of the year, happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox29.com

3 killed, 4 injured in California's sixth mass shooting this month

LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Protestors Gather in Downtown LA Following Death of Tyre Nichols

Groups of protestors showed up outside of LAPD headquarters in downtown LA after video was released Friday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. A large group of people was seen surrounding LAPD patrol cars and getting close to officers. At one point, a smoke bomb was released among the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Argument between brother and sister turns physical

An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
WGAU

3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Anaheim man found dead in street; homicide investigation underway

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Anaheim after a man was found dead in the middle of a street. It happened Thursday around 7:21 a.m., according to police. The victim, 31-year-old Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez of Anaheim, was found unresponsive on East Street south of SR-91. He was...
ANAHEIM, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
517K+
Followers
79K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy